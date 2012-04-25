GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on Apple, Fed causes no ripples

* Global stocks surge, spurred by Apple's strong results
* Euro hits 3-week high as debt fears ease, then pares gains
* Markets unchanged after Fed statement; rates to stay low
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 25 Global shares jumped on
W ednesday after better-than-expected earnings from Apple Inc
bolstered optimism over corporate earnings and a policy
statement from the Federal Reserve that indicated it would keep
interest rates low until late 2014.
Markets barely reacted to the Fed's statement, with bond
yields briefly turning lower and the U.S. dollar firming against
the yen and euro. Fed policymakers gave no hints of further
stimulus to the U.S. economy.
"Doesn't seem like anything new or surprising. There's not
too much that's noteworthy in it. Everything is status quo so
far as I can tell," said Bob Gelfond, chief executive of MQS
Asset Management in New York.
U.S. equity markets were up the day after Apple reported
quarterly profit almost doubled from a year earlier following
Monday's market close. The Nasdaq climbed almost 2.0 percent and
the broad S&P 500 index gained more than 1 percent.
Shares of Apple rose 8.6 percent to $608.21 on a
surge that increased its market capitalization by about $50
billion.
Apple's forecast-beating results removed a weeks-old market
overhang and lifted optimism in a corporate earnings season that
is already far outstripping expectations. About 75 percent of
the 200 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported results so
far have beat expectations, a rate that is above the norm.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 76.14 points,
or 0.59 percent, at 13,077.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 16.61 points, or 1.21 percent, at 1,388.58. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 58.85 points, or 1.99
percent, at 3,020.45.
Investors shrugged off a Commerce Department report that
showed durable goods orders for March fell 4.2 percent, the
biggest decline in three years and the latest of recent signs of
softness in U.S. economic data.
"This adds to the evidence that momentum in the economy sort
of fell flat in March," said Ellen Zentner, senior U.S.
economist at Nomura Securities in New York.
However, non-defense capital goods shipments excluding
aircraft, used to calculate gross domestic product, were much
stronger than expected in March, she said.
The 2.6 percent increase is "likely to lift estimates,
believe it or not, for first-quarter GDP," Zentner said.
"But... this report implies a fairly weak outlook for business
investment."
MSCI's world equity index rose 0.9 percent
to 326.08.
European shares rose for a second day, buoyed by a crop of
strong earnings reports. The FTSE Eurofirst index of
top European shares closed up 1 percent at 1,042.55.
The euro pared its early gains and was little changed
at $1.3193. The U.S. dollar traded near break-even against a
basket of major trading-partner currencies, with the dollar
index barely off at 79.212.
U.S. Treasury debt prices fell as investors reduced their
bond exposure ahead of a $35 billion auction of new five-year
supply and to hedge against any surprises from the Fed.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 8/32 in price to yield 2.00 percent.
Brent rose 35 cents to $118.51 a barrel. U.S. light
sweet crude oil rose 13 cents to $103.68 per barrel.