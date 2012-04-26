GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro choppy on mixed data

* U.S. pending homes sales near two-year high in March
* Euro zone sentiment weaker than expected
* Disappointing U.S. jobs data limit gains
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. equities rose slightly
o n T hursday as solid U.S. home sales data buoyed optimism and
outweighed discouraging labor market figures.
Global equities and the euro also edged higher, despite
simmering worries over the euro zone.
Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes increased
solidly to a near two-year high in March, offering hopes of a
pick-up in housing.
U.S. stocks rose shortly after the data, with the euro
advancing against the dollar as well.
"In any case, progress on the housing market is going to be
slow and gradual," said ING's Teunis Brosens. "The pick-up in
sales over the past few months appears to be at least partly
driven by all-cash buyers."
The pending home sales data is an important clue to existing
home sales, Brosens added. "Slowly but surely, the U.S. housing
market is climbing out of the abyss."
Equities seesawed early in the session after data showed an
underlying trend for joblessness rising, fueling fears that the
U.S. labor market could struggle for some time.
The euro also changed course several times early in the
North American session, alternately weighed down by
weaker-than-expected euro zone sentiment data and boosted by the
stronger U.S. housing market.
"This choppiness and the back-and-forth have been very
characteristic of the past several weeks already," said
Vassili Serebriakov, senior currency strategist with Wells Fargo
in New York.
Also lending support to riskier assets was U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's statement o n W ednesday that
monetary policy was "more or less in the right place" even
though the central bank would not hesitate to launch another
round of bond purchases if the economy were to weaken.
"The pending home sales probably did play a hand in muting
some of the negativity from high joblessness and low consumer
confidence," said Alexander Chepurko, a foreign exchange analyst
at Forex Club in New York.
"But mostly it's a weakening U.S. dollar that's giving the
euro/dollar help, after yesterday's Fed proclamation that they
are prepared to take additional easing steps even in the face of
slightly positive growth," Chepurko said.
The euro rose slightly against the dollar, up 0.12 percent
to $1.3238. But the single currency and the dollar both
fell against the yen. The euro shed 0.44 percent to 106.93 yen
and the dollar gave up 0.58 percent to 80.79 yen
.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 62.17 points,
or 0.47 percent, at 13,152.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 2.79 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,393.48. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.93 points, or 0.26
percent, at 3,037.56.
The FTSEurofirst 300 ended the European session
little changed, despite having touched a one-week high during
intraday trading.
The MSCI world equity index rose 0.34
percent, trading near the top of its range for the session.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
11/32, the yield at 1.9489 percent.
Brent crude futures traded higher, near $120 a barrel, as
Wall Street equities and oil received a boost from the housing
data.
Brent June crude rose 0.50 percent to $119.71 per
barrel.