GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks jump, but euro choppy on mixed data

* U.S. pending homes sales near two-year high in March
* Euro zone sentiment weaker than expected
* Disappointing U.S. jobs data limit gains
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. stocks jumped on
Thursday, buoyed by strong housing data and earnings reports,
but the euro eked out only modest gains as disappointing labor
market and European sentiment figures kept trading choppy.
Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes gained to
a near two-year high in March, offering hopes of a pick-up in
housing.
The data buoyed riskier assets such as equities, which also
gained on another batch of positive earnings, including weapons
maker Lockheed Martin Corp and online jobs recruiter
Monster Worldwide Inc.
"In any case, progress on the housing market is going to be
slow and gradual," said ING's Teunis Brosens. "The pick-up in
sales over the past few months appears to be at least partly
driven by all-cash buyers."
The pending home sales data are an important clue to
existing home sales, Brosens added. "Slowly but surely, the U.S.
housing market is climbing out of the abyss."
Equities had dipped early in the session after data showed
an underlying trend for U.S. joblessness rising, fueling fears
that the U.S. labor market could struggle for some time.
The euro also changed course several times early in the
North American session, alternately weighed down by
weaker-than-expected euro zone sentiment data and boosted by the
stronger U.S. housing market.
"This choppiness and the back and forth have been very
characteristic of the past several weeks already," said
Vassili Serebriakov, senior currency strategist with Wells Fargo
in New York.
Also lending support to riskier assets was Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's statement on Wednesday that the U.S.
central bank would not hesitate to launch another round of bond
purchases if the economy were to weaken.
"Unexpectedly high (jobless) claims, along with an upward
revision for the second week in a row, are especially noteworthy
after Bernanke's final statement in yesterday's press
conference, when he said the employment data will be the most
important determinant of Fed policy," said Christopher Low,
chief economist at FTN Financial in New York.
The euro rose slightly against the dollar, up 0.11 percent
to $1.3236. But the single currency and the dollar both
fell against the yen. The euro shed 0.22 percent to 107.16 yen
and the dollar gave up 0.37 percent to 80.96 yen
, both well off session lows.
"The pending home sales probably did play a hand in muting
some of the negativity from high joblessness and low consumer
confidence," said Alexander Chepurko, a foreign exchange analyst
at Forex Club in New York.
"But mostly it's a weakening U.S. dollar that's giving the
euro/dollar help, after yesterday's Fed proclamation that they
are prepared to take additional easing steps even in the face of
slightly positive growth," Chepurko said.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 113.90
points, or 0.87 percent, to 13,204.62. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 9.29 points, or 0.67 percent, to 1,399.98.
The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 20.98 points, or 0.69
percent, to 3,050.61.
European shares closed little changed, pausing after a
two-session rally. Worse-than-expected results by Germany's
biggest lender, Deutsche Bank, weighed on euro zone
banks, which were also hit by the sentiment data.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 ended the day up
0.17 percent to 1,044.31.
The MSCI world equity index rose 0.62
percent, near the top of its range for the session.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
9/32 in price, with the yield at 1.95 percent.
U.S. crude futures pushed higher on optimism about the
energy demand outlook after Bernanke's statements as well as the
Thursday home sales data.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude rose
43 cents, or 0.41 percent, to settle at $104.55 a barrel, having
traded from $103.84 to $104.92. The price rise stalled ahead of
the 50-day moving average at $105.06.