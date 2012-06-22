GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, U.S. stocks bounce back from Thursday's losses

* Oil bounces after hitting 18-month lows, U.S. stocks up
* World, European stocks down after German Ifo data
* Euro firms vs dollar
* European chiefs agree on growth plan worth 130 billion
euros
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 22 Oil bounced from 18-month lows
o n F riday as investors shifted their focus to efforts to resolve
Europe's debt crisis, while U.S. stocks rebounded from the
second-worst decline of the year.
The euro firmed against the yen after the European Central
Bank said it would accept lower-quality assets as collateral in
a move to aid the region's shaky banks.
Investors worry that Europe's debt crisis is adding to the
slowdown in global economic growth. European stocks fell after
data showed a drop in German business sentiment.
The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain agreed on
F riday on a 130 billion euro ($156 billion) package to revive
economic growth in Europe but split over issuing joint bonds to
combat the euro zone's debt crisis.
After the leaders met in Rome, Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti said the European Union should adopt a series of growth
measures equal to about 1 percent of the region's gross domestic
product at a summit next week.
"The markets are looking for some sort of decision out of
Europe that creates some sort of stability and optimism for that
part of the world," said Jason Rogan, director of Treasuries
trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York.
Brent crude gained $1.75 to settle at $90.98 a
barrel, though it fell 6.8 percent for the week. NYMEX August
crude settled at $79.76 a barrel, gaining $1.56. For the
week, front-month U.S. crude fell 5.1 percent. A potential storm
threatening to disrupt oil production in the Gulf of Mexico
helped support U.S. oil.
Led by gains in bank shares, the U.S. benchmark S&P 500
recovered some of Thursday's drop of more than 2 percent, its
second-worst fall of the year, caused by signs of weakness in
global manufacturing.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 68.27 points,
or 0.54 percent, at 12,641.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 8.84 points, or 0.67 percent, at 1,334.35. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 30.19 points, or 1.06
percent, at 2,889.28.
U.S. bank shares rose despite ratings agency Moody's
downgrading 15 of the world's biggest banks on Thursday. It
lowered credit ratings by one to three notches to reflect the
banks' risk of losses from volatile capital markets.
Morgan Stanley added 1.7 percent to $14.20 and Bank
of America Corp rose 0.9 percent to $7.89 as many of the
ratings cuts were not as deep as expected. The KBW Bank index
gained 1.3 percent.
World stocks dipped along with European shares after data
showed German business sentiment fell for a second straight
month in June to its lowest level in more than two years,
according to the Ifo think tank. That data added to poor
economic numbers this week from the United States, China and
Europe.
World stocks, as measured by MSCI's global equity index
, were down 0.3 percent and European shares
ended down 0.7 percent.
In the foreign exchange market, the euro was up 0.3 percent
against the yen at 100.95.
"Anytime you can get the ECB more involved in this process,
the market views that as a positive development. They're the
ones who can print the money," said Bob Sinche, global head of
currency strategy at RBS Securities in New York.
The gains in the euro kept gold prices steady near $1,565 an
ounce, but the precious metal remained on track for its biggest
weekly loss this year.
SPANISH BONDS, STOCKS UP
Spanish stocks rose 1.5 percent after independent
audits on Thursday showed Spain's banks will need up to 62
billion euros in capital, well below the 100 billion euro
bailout ceiling.
Spanish bonds rallied for a fourth consecutive day. Spanish
10-year yields fell 21 bps to 6.41 percent. After
peaking around 7.3 percent earlier this week, yields have fallen
as investors take the view that policymakers will put in place
the building blocks of a lasting solution to the bloc's
long-running debt crisis.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell. Benchmark 10-year notes
were down 15/32 in price to yield 1.67 percent, up
from 1.62 percent late on Th ursday.