GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, US stocks recover from Thursday fall; euro up

* Oil bounces after hitting 18-month lows, U.S. stocks up
* World, European stocks down after German Ifo data
* Euro firms vs dollar
* European chiefs agree on growth plan worth 130 billion
euros
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 22 Oil bounced from 18-month lows
o n F riday as investors shifted their focus to efforts to resolve
Europe's debt crisis, while U.S. stocks rebounded from the
second-worst decline of the year.
The euro firmed against the dollar after the European
Central Bank said it would accept lower-quality assets as
collateral in a move to aid the region's shaky banks.
Investors worry that Europe's debt crisis is adding to the
slowdown in global economic growth, especially after a spate of
data on Th ursday showing weakness in global manufacturing.
European stocks ended lower for the day after data showed a drop
in German business sentiment.
The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain agreed on
F riday on a 130 billion euro ($156 billion) package to revive
economic growth in Europe but split over issuing joint bonds to
combat the euro zone's debt crisis.
After the leaders met in Rome, Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti said the European Union should adopt a series of growth
measures equal to about 1 percent of the region's gross domestic
product at a summit next week.
On next week's agenda is a June 28-29 EU summit.
"The markets are looking for some sort of decision out of
Europe that creates some sort of stability and optimism for that
part of the world," said Jason Rogan, director of Treasuries
trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York.
Brent oil futures rebounded after hitting an 18-month low on
T hursday.
Brent crude gained $1.75 to settle at $90.98 a
barrel, though it fell 6.8 percent for the week. NYMEX August
crude settled at $79.76 a barrel, gaining $1.56. For the
week, front-month U.S. crude fell 5.1 percent. A potential storm
threatening to disrupt oil production in the Gulf of Mexico
helped support oil prices.
Led by gains in bank shares, the U.S. benchmark S&P 500
recovered some of Thursday's drop of more than 2 percent, its
second-worst fall of the year.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 67.21 points,
or 0.53 percent, at 12,640.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 9.51 points, or 0.72 percent, at 1,335.02. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 33.33 points, or 1.17
percent, at 2,892.42.
For the week, the Dow fell 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 declined
0.6 percent and the Nasdaq rose 0.7 percent.
U.S. bank shares rose despite ratings agency Moody's
downgrading 15 of the world's biggest banks on Thursday. It
lowered credit ratings by one to three notches to reflect the
banks' risk of losses from volatile capital markets.
Morgan Stanley added 1.3 percent to $14.14 and Bank
of America Corp rose 1.5 percent to $7.94 as many of the
ratings cuts were not as deep as expected. The KBW Bank index
gained 1.4 percent.
World stocks dipped along with European shares after data
showed German business sentiment fell for a second straight
month in June to its lowest level in more than two years,
according to the Ifo think tank. That data added to poor
economic numbers this week from the United States, China and
Europe.
World stocks, as measured by MSCI's global equity index
, were down 0.3 percent and European shares
ended down 0.7 percent.
In the foreign exchange market, the euro rose to as high as
$1.2583 and was last at $ 1.2566, up 0.2 percent, on
track for a weekly decline of 1.1 percent.
On Thursday, it fell about 1.3 percent, the worst daily
performance since mid-December.
Bolstering the euro was a move by the ECB to allow financial
institutions to pledge a wider range of assets, including
collateral of a lower quality, in exchange for cash. The
changes, which will be worth over 100 billion euros, marked the
ECB's second such move in six months.
"As far as I can tell, the intended effect is to make it
easier for people, businesses, banks, etc. to borrow money by
utilizing collateral that wasn't available to use before today,"
said Neal Gilbert, market strategist at GFT in Grand Rapids,
Michigan.
The gains in the euro helped gold prices edge higher. Spot
gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,568.70 an ounce, but the
metal posted a 3.5 percent loss for the week, its second-largest
weekly decline of the year.
SPANISH BONDS, STOCKS UP
Spanish stocks rose 1.5 percent after independent
audits on Thursday showed Spain's banks will need up to 62
billion euros in capital, well below the 100 billion euro
bailout ceiling.
Spanish bonds rallied for a fourth consecutive day. Spanish
10-year yields fell 21 bps to 6.41 percent. After
peaking around 7.3 percent earlier this week, yields have fallen
as investors take the view that policymakers will put in place
the building blocks of a lasting solution to the bloc's
long-running debt crisis.
U.S. government debt prices fell as investors pared their
bond holdings before next week's supply worth $99 billion.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 13/32 in price at
100-24/32 to yield 1.67 percent, about 5 basis points above
Thursday's close.
U.S. primary dealers, which are the 21 Wall Street
institutions that do business directly with the Federal Reserve,
are holding near-record levels of Treasuries - more than $90
billion according to the latest official data - in part due to
their purchases of short-dated debt the Fed has been selling in
Operation Twist.
The Fed on Wednesday prolonged Twist into year-end, which
allows another $267 billion in longer-dated bond purchases.