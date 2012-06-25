GLOBAL MARKETS-Bonds, dollar gain on Europe debt worries

* Pessimism about outcome of EU summit sours risk appetite
* Government debt prices, dollar gain on safe-haven bid
* Global equity markets, crude oil prices fall
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 25 The dollar and U.S. government
debt prices rose on Monday as doubts that a European summit this
week would make progress in solving the region's debilitating
debt crisis fed the purchase of safe-haven assets.
Equity markets around the world fell sharply on investor
skepticism the June 28-29 meeting would produce substantive
measures to tackle the debt crisis, now in its third year and
buffeting Spain, the euro zone's fourth-largest economy.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed last Friday with
leaders of France, Italy and Spain on a 130 billion euros ($156
billion) package to revive growth. But Merkel resisted pressure
for common euro zone bonds or a more flexible use of Europe's
rescue funds.
The absence of Greece's new prime minister and finance
minister due to illness complicated the outlook for the summit.
A German government spokesman said no decisions would be taken
on the debt-stricken country, dashing Athens' hopes the EU might
ease the terms of its bailout.
"Hopes are fading for major action even before the summit
begins; hence the bid to Treasuries and weakness in equities,"
said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital
in Stamford Connecticut.
The price of benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
rose 20/32 to yield 1.61 percent.
German bonds snapped three weeks of losses. The price of
bund futures settled up 127 ticks at 142.15 while the
yield on 10-year government bonds fell to 1.461
percent.
Stocks on Wall Street traded sharply lower, with the S&P 500
down almost 2 percent, surpassing declines of more than 1
percent in Europe and elsewhere.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 166.92
points, or 1.32 percent, at 12,473.86. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 24.15 points, or 1.81 percent, at
1,310.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 60.99
points, or 2.11 percent, at 2,831.43.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally fell 1.5
percent to 987.00 points, its biggest daily fall in three weeks,
as stocks retreated for a third successive session.
The MSCI all-country world equity index
slipped 1.6 percent, while its emerging market index
fell 1.5 percent.
Spanish government bonds came under pressure after Spain
formally requested aid to recapitalize its banks, but did not
specify how much money it would need.
Ten-year Spanish government bonds fell pushing yields
higher, to 6.64 percent, while the cost of
insuring five-year Spanish debt also rose.
Pessimism about the summit's outcome drove all markets.
"There's some nervousness ahead of the EU summit. Reports
about the meeting have not intensified hopes or expectations
that there will be agreement or any big progress," said Niels
Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea.
The euro fell to its lowest in almost two weeks against the
dollar and looked set to extend losses.
The euro fell as low as $1.2469, the weakest since
June 12, and was last down 0.5 percent at $1.2484. It lost 1.7
percent to 99.26 yen.
Brent crude slipped, falling below $90, with concerns about
faltering global growth and Europe's intractable debt crisis
hitting investor confidence.
Brent crude was last down $1.04 at $89.94 a barrel.
U.S. crude fell $1.54 to $78.22 a barrel.
Spot gold prices rose $2.20 to $1,573.70 an ounce.
The Reuters/Jefferies CRB Index was down 1.41 points at
269.38.