GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain after data, euro slips before summit

* Wall Street stocks gain after US home sales data
* Hopes for progress at EU summit fade
* Euro falls for 3rd day against dollar
By Wanfeng Zhou and Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, June 27 Stocks rose on major world
markets on Wednesday, helped by better-than-expected U.S.
economic data, but the euro slipped against the U.S. dollar
before a European leaders summit that will likely fail to
produce a credible solution to the region's debt crisis.
Shares on Wall Street were up as contracts to purchase
previously-owned U.S. homes rose 5.9 percent in May, matching
the two-year high seen in May, fueling optimism the housing
market was beginning to recover.
"This is all the continuation of some pretty good news in
the housing sector. Housing was keeping us down; if housing
starts rallying this could be very helpful to the market," said
Peter Costa, president of Empire Executions from the floor of
the New York Stock Exchange.
Data showing better-than-expected demand for long-lasting
U.S. manufactured goods in May also provided support, although
worries about slowing global growth offset some of the positive
sentiment.
On commodity markets, U.S. oil prices briefly returned to
above $80 per barrel the first time in nearly a week and Brent
crude in London erased early losses as a strike by Norwegian oil
workers dragged on.
EUROPEAN LEADERS AT ODDS
European Union leaders remained unusually divided ahead of a
summit on Thursday and Friday over how to stem the bloc's
spreading debt crisis, now in its third year.
"We think there are good reasons to doubt that European bank
and sovereign deleveragings will be prevented from progressing
to the next stage in a disorderly way, without a Plan B in
place," Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund
with $120 billion in assets, said in a research note.
"This 'fat tail' event must be considered a significant
possibility," it said.
Germany's Angela Merkel has already said that total debt
liability would not be shared in her lifetime, giving little
support to Italian and Spanish pleas for immediate action. Rome
and Madrid have seen their borrowing costs spiral to a level
which for Spain at least would not be sustainable.
"This is like a slow motion car accident occurring over
there and the market has certainly set this into prices," said
Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Banyan Partners LLC in
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, about the EU summit.
Nearly two hours after the open, Wall Street's Dow Jones
industrial average was up 65.39 points, or 0.52 percent,
at 12,600.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.62
points, or 0.65 percent, at 1,328.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 18.78 points, or 0.66 percent, at 2,872.84.
European shares rose 1.3 percent, heading for their
largest gain in just over a week.
The MSCI world equity index rose 0.8
percent, though was still down nearly half a percent for the
week so far.
The euro fell for a third day against the dollar and
was last down 0.2 percent at $1.2461, not far from a more than
two-week low of $1.2440 on Reuters data on Tuesday.
Growing concerns that more peripheral euro zone nations will
be shut out from capital markets and expectations that fiscal
austerity will drag the region into a more painful recession
will see the euro stay under pressure. Any bounce toward the
$1.27 or $1.28 level would attract sellers, traders said.
"I am going short euro/dollar into the summit," said Stuart
Frost, head of absolute returns and currency at RWC Capital, a
London-based fund manager. "The euro should be a lot lower than
what it is and even if there is an agreement, chances of which
are very low, the currency is headed towards $1.20."
EURO BONDS
Debt markets continued to reflect the worsening funding
outlook for many euro zone nations, with investors reluctant to
increase their exposure even to safe-haven debt ahead of the
leaders' summit.
Italy's six-month borrowing costs rose to 2.957 percent at
auction on Wednesday, their highest since December. The spike
comes just ahead of a five- and 10-year debt sale for up to 5.5
billion euros on Thursday. On Tuesday, Spain saw its short-term
borrowing costs nearly triple.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was unchanged with
the yield at 1.6279 percent.
Markets had been hoping this week's summit would deliver at
least a high-level agreement on greater fiscal and financial
integration across the euro area that could then ultimately lead
to the issuance of common euro bonds.
"It is slightly different than what we saw before other
summits in the past when hopes were quite high," said Norbert
Wuthe, senior government bond strategist at Bayerische
Landesbank. "Now we are disappointed going into the summit and
there is a positive surprise potential."