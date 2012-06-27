GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up on US data, euro down before summit

* Global stocks gain after US home sales data
NEW YORK, June 27 Stocks rose on major world
markets on Wednesday after better-than-expected U.S. economic
data, but the euro slipped against the U.S. dollar ahead of a
European summit that is unlikely to produce a credible solution
to the region's debt crisis.
Shares on Wall Street were up as demand for long-lasting
U.S. manufactured goods rose sharply more than expected in May
and contracts to buy homes on resale matched a two-year high.
"Today's figure is the last of the May housing data seen
over the past week and signs still point to an industry trying
to keep its head above water after a miserable five years," said
Peter Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New
York.
"Getting out of the water though will still take a lot of
patience and time."
Data showing better-than-expected demand for long-lasting
U.S. manufactured goods in May also provided support, although
worries about slowing global growth offset some of the positive
sentiment.
On commodity markets, U.S. oil prices returned to above $80
per barrel the first time in nearly a week and Brent crude in
London erased early losses as a strike by Norwegian oil workers
dragged on.
EUROPEAN LEADERS AT ODDS
European Union leaders remained unusually divided ahead of a
summit on Thursday and Friday over how to stem the bloc's
spreading debt crisis, now in its third year.
In a comment earlier this week, Bridgewater Associates, the
world's largest hedge fund, noted that European sovereign and
bank deleveraging could very well be a disorderly event, even as
investors seem to be betting otherwise.
"This 'fat tail' event must be considered a significant
possibility," Bridgewater wrote.
Germany's Angela Merkel has already said that total debt
liability would not be shared in her lifetime, giving little
support to Italian and Spanish pleas for immediate action. Rome
and Madrid have seen their borrowing costs spiral to a level
which for Spain at least would not be sustainable.
"Merkel continues to paint the newswires with her thoughts
on the EU way forward as the Eurobond concept does not appeal to
her still, and the EU blueprint seems a little off in her eyes,"
said Brad Bechtel, managing director at Faros Trading in
Stamford, Connecticut.
"I don't think we will get anything substantive out of the
EU summit and neither does the market after having been told as
much over the past several days by EU officials."
At 1.00 p.m. ET, Wall Street's Dow Jones industrial average
was up 89.69 points, or 0.72 percent, at 12,624.36. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 12.45 points, or 0.94
percent, at 1,332.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up
24.21 points, or 0.85 percent, at 2,878.27.
European shares rose 1.4 percent, heading for their
largest gain in just over a week.
The MSCI world equity index rose nearly 1
percent, though it was still down slightly for the week so far.
The euro edged lower, slipping against the dollar for
a third straight day as it traded 0.1 percent down at $1.2472.
Growing concerns that more peripheral euro zone nations will
be shut out from capital markets and expectations that fiscal
austerity will drag the region into a more painful recession
will see the euro stay under pressure. Any bounce toward the
$1.27 or $1.28 level would attract sellers, traders said.
"I am going short euro/dollar into the summit," said Stuart
Frost, head of absolute returns and currency at RWC Capital, a
London-based fund manager. "The euro should be a lot lower than
what it is and even if there is an agreement, chances of which
are very low, the currency is headed towards $1.20."
EURO BONDS
Debt markets continued to reflect the worsening funding
outlook for many euro zone nations, with investors reluctant to
increase their exposure even to safe-haven debt ahead of the
leaders' summit.
Italy's six-month borrowing costs rose to 2.957 percent at
auction on Wednesday, their highest since December. The spike
comes just ahead of a five- and 10-year debt sale for up to 5.5
billion euros on Thursday. On Tuesday, Spain saw its short-term
borrowing costs nearly triple.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 1/32, its
yield at 1.6296 percent.
Markets had been hoping this week's summit would deliver at
least a high-level agreement on greater fiscal and financial
integration across the euro area that could then ultimately lead
to the issuance of common euro bonds.
"It is slightly different than what we saw before other
summits in the past when hopes were quite high," said Norbert
Wuthe, senior government bond strategist at Bayerische
Landesbank. "Now we are disappointed going into the summit and
there is a positive surprise potential."