GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro fall on growth, summit worries

* JPMorgan, Barclays lead world bank shares lower
* Italy's borrowing costs rise at debt sale
* Data raise worries about U.S. economy losing momentum
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 28 World stocks fell and the euro
hit a three-week low on Thursday, as divisions among European
leaders further diminished hopes of urgent measures to tackle
the region's debt crisis when they meet later in Brussels.
Investors turned more cautious after data showed the U.S.
economy is losing momentum, posing risk for global growth.
Financial shares took a beating on a report that JPMorgan's
losses on recent botched trades could reach $9 billion
and British bank Barclays plc paid record fines in a
probe into the manipulation of interbank loan rates.
Analysts said that with the market so focused on the outcome
of the summit trade in the euro would remain choppy and driven
by headlines during the summit.
"It's rare that we've seen this amount of discord going into
a summit," said Chris Turner, head of foreign exchange strategy
at ING. "On the face of it, it looks like it's going to be
reasonably negative for the euro."
The European Union leaders meeting on Thursday and Friday is
expected to produce a broad roadmap for fiscal, financial and
political union across the 17-nation currency bloc and may agree
measures to boost growth, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel
has brushed aside demands from Italy and Spain for rapid action
to lower their soaring borrowing costs.
She also poured cold water on proposals backed by France for
euro zone countries to assume joint liability for each other's
debts.
Doubts over a significant progress toward a crisis solution
at the meeting pushed yields on 10-year Spanish bonds above 7
percent and 10-year Italian debt to 6.25 percent. These are seen
as unsustainable borrowing costs for the euro zone's third and
fourth biggest economies.
Wall Street stocks opened lower, led by weaker bank shares.
In midmorning trade, the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 91.01 points, or 0.72 percent, at 12,536.00. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 8.14 points, or 0.61
percent, at 1,323.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index was
down 24.52 points, or 0.85 percent, at 2,850.66.
JPMorgan shares were down $1.15 or 3 percent at $35.63 after
the New York Times reported, citing people briefed on the
situation, losses from a soured credit derivative trade could be
as much as $9 billion after the U.S. bank said in May it had
lost $2 billion on the trade.
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European company
shares were down 0.95 percent to 990.59 points. The STOXX
European banking index was down 2.75 percent.
Barclays stock shed 13.6 percent at 169.26 pence after
agreeing to pay a $453 million fine for manipulating interest
rates on the London interbank market.
MSCI's world equity index fell 0.48 percent
to 1,195.73, ending two days of gains.
The euro fell 0.25 percent to $1.2438 after touching
a three-week low versus the dollar at $1.2405.
The dollar index was up 0.11 percent at 82.711 after
touching its highest level in about 1-1/2 weeks.
The move to lower-risk investments fed bids for U.S.
Treasuries and German Bunds. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were up 12/32 in price to yield 1.58 percent, down
nearly 5 basis points, while Bund futures were up 0.47
percent at 141.77.
Anxiety about slowing global growth and outcome of the EU
summit stoked selling in oil and other commodities.
Gold fell more than 1 percent to its lowest level
since June 1 at $1,554.49 an ounce.
Brent crude futures in London fell 1 percent at
92.57 a barrel, while U.S. oil futures slipped 61 cents
at $79.60 a barrel.