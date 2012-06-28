GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks fall on healthcare rule, euro slips

* U.S. healthcare sector weakens after top court decision
* JPMorgan, Barclays lead world bank shares lower
* Euro falls to three-week lows on low EU summit hopes
* Data raise worries about U.S. economy losing momentum
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday
after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Obama administration's
healthcare overhaul law, while the euro hit a three-week low as
divisions among European leaders at a meeting in Brussels
further diminished hopes of urgent measures to tackle the
region's debt crisis.
The court upheld the centerpiece of President Barack Obama's
healthcare reform law that requires most Americans to get
insurance by 2014 or pay a fine. Republican leaders and other
opponents who claim the law is too costly and an over-reach of
government power vowed to repeal it.
U.S. healthcare sector stocks were generally weaker
after the ruling, with stocks that stand to benefit from more
government business rallied.
Investors also turned more cautious after data showed the
U.S. economy is losing momentum, while Germany's unemployment
rose in June, posing a risk for global growth.
Financial shares took a beating on a report that JPMorgan's
losses on recent botched trades could reach $9 billion,
and British bank Barclays plc paid record fines in a
probe of its manipulation of interbank loan rates.
Analysts said that with the market so focused on the outcome
of the European summit, trade in stocks and the euro would
remain choppy, driven by headlines from the meeting.
"It's rare that we've seen this amount of discord going into
a summit," said Chris Turner, head of foreign exchange strategy
at ING. "On the face of it, it looks like it's going to be
reasonably negative for the euro."
The European Union leaders meeting on Thursday and Friday is
expected to produce a broad roadmap for fiscal, financial and
political union across the 17-nation currency bloc. Some
agreement on measures to boost growth may emerge, but German
Chancellor Angela Merkel has brushed aside demands from Italy
and Spain for rapid action to lower their soaring borrowing
costs.
She also poured cold water on proposals backed by France for
euro zone countries to assume joint liability for each other's
debts.
Doubts over significant progress toward a crisis solution at
the meeting pushed yields on 10-year Spanish bonds above 7
percent and 10-year Italian debt to 6.25 percent. These are seen
as unsustainable borrowing costs for the euro zone's third- and
fourth-biggest economies.
Wall Street's three major indexes were around 1 percent
lower, led by losses in the banking and healthcare sectors.
In late morning trade, the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 122.61 points, or 0.97 percent, at 12,504.40.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 12.12 points, or
0.91 percent, at 1,319.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was down 40.73 points, or 1.42 percent, at 2,834.59.
The S&P healthcare index was down 1.2 percent, while
the Morgan Stanley healthcare payor index was down 1.0
percent after the high court narrowly upheld the landmark law
that requires most Americans to buy healthcare insurance.
Shares of large health insurers fell, with Wellpoint
down 6.3 percent at $65.05, while Centene Corp and
Molina Healthcare, which specialize in Medicaid programs
for the poor, rose 2.0 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.
JPMorgan shares were down $1.42, or 3.9 percent, at
$35.33 after the New York Times, citing people briefed on the
situation, reported losses from a soured credit derivative trade
could be as much as $9 billion after the U.S. bank said in May
it had lost $2 billion on the trade.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European company
shares was down 0.95 percent at 990.59 points. The STOXX
European banking index was down 3.16 percent.
Barclays stock shed 16.8 percent at 163.10 pence after the
bank agreed to pay a $453 million fine for manipulating interest
rates on the London interbank market.
MSCI's world equity index fell 0.85 percent
to 1,191.51, ending two days of gains.
The euro fell 0.33 percent to $1.2428 after touching
a three-week low versus the dollar at $1.2405.
The dollar index was up 0.19 percent at 82.769 after
touching its highest level in about 1-1/2 weeks.
The move to lower-risk investments fed bids for U.S.
Treasuries and German Bunds. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were up 13/32 in price to yield 1.57 percent, down
nearly 5 basis points, while Bund futures were up 0.45
percent at 141.73.
Anxiety about slowing global growth and the outcome of the
EU summit stoked selling in oil and other commodities.
Gold fell more than 1 percent to its lowest level
since June 1 at $1,549.99 an ounce. It last traded at
$1,553.96.
Brent crude futures in London fell $1.48, or 1.58
percent, to $92.03 a barrel, while U.S. oil futures
dropped $1.74, or 2.17 percent, at $79.47 a barrel.