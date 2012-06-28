GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks sag on healthcare ruling, euro dips

* U.S. healthcare stocks fall after top court decision
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday
after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Obama administration's
healthcare overhaul law, while the euro hit a three-week low as
divisions among European leaders at a meeting in Brussels
further diminished hopes of urgent measures to tackle the
region's debt crisis.
However, Wall Street shares and the euro staged a late
bounce from session lows as traders reduced early bets on a
disappointing outcome from the European Union summit, just in
case the region's politicians deliver a positive surprise,
traders said.
The high court upheld the centerpiece of President Barack
Obama's healthcare reform law that requires most Americans to
get insurance by 2014 or pay a fine. Republican leaders and
other opponents who claim the law is too costly and an
over-reach of government power vowed to repeal it.
U.S. healthcare sector stocks were generally weaker
after the ruling, while stocks that stand to benefit from more
government business rallied.
Financial shares took a beating after British bank Barclays
plc paid record fines in a probe of its manipulation of
interbank loan rates. A New York Times report saying U.S. bank
JPMorgan's losses on recent botched trades could reach
$9 billion also hurt the banking sector.
Investors turned more cautious after data showed the U.S.
economy is losing momentum, while Germany's unemployment rose in
June, posing a risk for global growth.
Also weighing on investor sentiment was the issue of whether
Obama and Congress will agree to extend tax cuts and
unemployment benefits before year-end. Traders fear a failure to
do so could tip the United States back into recession.
"There is an overhang from Europe and here on Capitol Hill.
That's creating pessimism and pessimism brings low
expectations," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at
Harris Private Bank in Chicago.
Analysts said that with the market so focused on the outcome
of the European summit, trade in stocks and the euro would
remain choppy, driven by headlines from the meeting.
European Union leaders will ask the bloc's top four
officials to develop the building blocks they have identified so
far into a detailed, time-bound roadmap to a genuine economic
and monetary union, draft conclusions of the EU leaders' summit
showed.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied a report
that his country could be willing to move sooner than expected
to accept shared liability of euro zone debt, reinforcing the
notion there would be little progress toward a crisis solution
at the meeting.
This propelled yields on 10-year Spanish bonds
above 7 percent and 10-year Italian debt to 6.25
percent. These are seen as unsustainable borrowing costs for the
euro zone's third- and fourth-biggest economies.
A report late Thursday said euro zone officials are
discussing a plan for Spain and Italy to issue covered bonds to
make their debt issues more attractive and to allow the euro
zone's permanent bailout fund to bid at primary auctions of the
two countries.
STOCKS, EURO PARE LOSSES
Wall Street's three major stock indexes closed lower but
sharply above their session lows tied to weakness in banking and
healthcare shares.
In light, choppy trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
closed down 24.75 points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,602.26.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index ended down 2.81 points,
or 0.21 percent, at 1,329.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index
finished down 25.83 points, or 0.90 percent, at 2,849.49.
The S&P healthcare index ended down 0.3 percent,
less than half its earlier decline. Morgan Stanley's healthcare
payor index closed 0.8 percent higher, recovering from a
drop of over 1 percent shortly after the high court narrowly
upheld the landmark law that requires most Americans to buy
healthcare insurance.
Shares of large health insurers fell, with Wellpoint
5.2 percent lower at $65.90, while Centene Corp and
Molina Healthcare, which specialize in Medicaid programs
for the poor, rose 2.3 percent and 8.6 percent to $30.59 and
$23.16, respectively.
JPMorgan shares slid after the New York Times,
citing people briefed on the situation, reported losses from a
soured credit derivative trade could be as much as $9 billion
after the U.S. bank said in May it had lost $2 billion on the
trade. They ended down 90 cents, or 2.4 percent, at $35.88 after
hitting 34.85 earlier.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European company
shares ended down 0.5 percent at 995.14. The STOXX European
banking index closed down 2.36 percent.
Barclays stock shed 15.5 percent at 178.65 pence after the
bank agreed to pay a $453 million fine for manipulating interest
rates on the London interbank market.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei index finished up 1.65 percent.
MSCI's world equity index was down 0.18
percent to 303.05, bringing its quarter-to-date decline to close
to 9.1 percent.
The euro was down 0.21 percent at $1.2444 after
touching $1.2405, its lowest level in more than three weeks
against the dollar.
"The fact that we're not lower than we are right now is
partially because investors are still hesitant to put on any
major positions on the off chance that we do get some kind of a
surprise from Europe," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
The dollar index was up 0.11 percent at 82.715 after
touching its highest level in about 1-1/2 weeks.
The move to lower-risk investments fed bids for U.S.
Treasuries and German Bunds. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were up 10/32 in price at 101-15/32 to yield 1.59
percent, down 3 basis points, while Bund futures were
up 0.4 percent at 141.67.
Anxiety about slowing global growth and the outcome of the
EU summit stoked selling in oil and other commodities.
Gold fell to its lowest since June 1. It last traded
down 1.2 percent at $1,554.34 an ounce.
Brent crude futures in London settled down $2.14, or
2.29 percent at $91.36 a barrel, while U.S. oil futures
closed down $2.52, or 3.14 percent, at $77.69 a barrel.