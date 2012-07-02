GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks retreat, euro slips on weak data

* Surprise contraction in U.S. factory sector hits markets
* Euro slides as euphoria ebbs over last week's debt crisis
deal
* Weak European and Asian data also weigh on market
sentiment
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, July 2 Stocks retreated and the euro
slipped on Monday as investor euphoria over Friday's deal on the
European debt crisis ebbed and weak economic data from around
the world weighed on the outlook for global growth.
U.S. stocks and a measure of global equity markets turned
lower after a report on U.S. manufacturing showed the sector
unexpectedly contracted in June for the first time in three
years as new orders tumbled.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
U.S. factory activity fell to 49.7 from 53.5 in May, missing
expectations of 52.0, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
A reading below 50 indicates contraction.
"This is clearly very, very troubling," said Hugh Johnson,
chief investment officer of Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC in Albany,
New York.
"It indicates that at least in the month of June, the
manufacturing sector of the economy contracted and there is
meaningful evidence of, at a minimum, disinflation," he said.
The euro extended its slide against the dollar after the ISM
report.
The euro was pushed lower after Finland and the Netherlands
opposed a plan for the euro zone's permanent bailout fund to buy
government bonds in the secondary market, casting doubt on the
deal to keep Spain and Italy from falling deeper into the debt
and banking crisis.
The euro fell and was last trading at $1.2591.
U.S. shares had opened slightly higher and most European
stock markets were up on relief some progress was made last week
on the festering debt crisis and on hopes the European Central
Bank would cut interest rates.
Yields on Italian and Spanish 10-year government debt
slipped, but their funding costs remain high in historical
terms.
"The optimism will fade as the week unfolds, and if yields
in Italy and Spain increase, there will be further pressure on
euro/dollar," said Lutz Karpowitz, FX strategist at Commerzbank
in London.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.42
percent at 12,826.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 0.27 percent at 1,358.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was down 0.08 percent at 2,932.65.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index pared gains
but was still up 1.0 percent at 1,031.85 points. The gains came
on top of Friday's 2.6 percent rise, which was its biggest
one-day jump in seven months.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday due to safe-haven
buying as weak Asian data spurred worries over the pace of
global growth, although gains were tempered after last week's
agreement to give euro zone rescue funds more flexibility.
Euro zone manufacturing took another hefty blow in June
while China and Japan, Asia's biggest exporters, were hit by
crumbling orders from abroad, intensifying worries that the
global economy is deteriorating.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
17/32 in price to yield 1.5851 percent.
The ECB is expected to cut its main refinancing rate by 25
basis points to 0.75 percent on Thursday, with expectations that
the deposit rate it pays banks to park cash overnight may be cut
to zero.
U.S. crude futures extended losses in volatile trading after
the weak ISM reading. But news that Iranian lawmakers have a
draft bill proposing a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz helped
limit losses.
Brent crude futures fell $1.44 to $96.36 a barrel,
while U.S. crude futures were down $1.57 at $83.39 a
barrel.
Spot gold prices fell $3.54 to $1,594.60 an ounce.