GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks little changed, euro slips on weak data

* Surprise contraction in U.S. factory sector hurts markets
* Euro slides as euphoria ebbs over last week's debt crisis
deal
* Weak European and Asian data also weighs on market
sentiment
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, July 2 Stocks were little changed and
the euro slipped on Monday, hurt by weak manufacturing data from
around the world, while investor euphoria over last week's deal
on the European debt crisis ebbed.
U.S. stocks and an index of global equity markets turned
lower after a report on U.S. manufacturing showed the sector
unexpectedly contracted in June for the first time in nearly
three years as new orders tumbled.
Euro zone manufacturing also took another hefty blow in June
while China and Japan, Asia's biggest exporters, were hit by
crumbling orders from abroad, intensifying worries that the
global economy is deteriorating.
Still, stocks where remarkably resilient. The Dow was
modestly lower by mid-afternoon, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq
edged higher. Investors said the weak data was increasing hopes
that the Federal Reserve would intervene to boost the U.S.
economy with more easy money policies.
"I would think that the market would be down far more than
it is and I think it's because there is some underlying support
from (Fed) policy," said Mark Luschini, chief investment
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia."
The Dow Jones industrial average edged down 27.85
points, or 0.22 percent, at 12,852.24. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index added 0.33 points, or 0.02 percent, to 1,362.49.
The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 5.47 points, or 0.19
percent, to 2,940.52.
European equities ended at a two-month closing high on
investor anticipation of further action after the European Union
agreed on Friday to measures to cut soaring borrowing costs in
Italy and Spain, while directly recapitalizing regional banks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 1.4
percent higher at 1,035.32.
The euro extended its slide against the dollar after the
Institute for Supply Management report on U.S. manufacturing.
Oil prices were down more than 1 percent on concerns the world
economy was deteriorating more quickly than anticipated and
safe-haven bonds rose.
The ISM report marked the first time since July 2009 that
the index has fallen below the 50 level that separates expansion
from contraction.
"This is clearly very, very troubling," said Hugh Johnson,
chief investment officer of Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC in Albany,
New York. "It indicates that at least in the month of June, the
manufacturing sector of the economy contracted and there is
meaningful evidence of, at a minimum, disinflation," he said.
The euro fell after Finland and the Netherlands opposed a
plan for the euro zone's permanent bailout fund to buy
government bonds in the secondary market, casting doubt on the
deal announced Friday to keep Spain and Italy from falling
deeper into the debt and banking crisis.
The euro was last trading at $1.2586.
Spanish bond yields rose as euphoria over the euro zone deal
to stabilize debt markets ebbed on concern over potential
implementation hurdles and the uncertain global growth outlook.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields
reversed earlier falls to end higher.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on safe-haven buying as weak
Asian data spurred worries over the pace of global growth,
although gains were tempered after last week's agreement to give
euro zone rescue funds more flexibility.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
20/32 in price to yield 1.5749 percent.
The weak ISM reading sets the stage for a soft June U.S.
nonfarm payrolls report on Friday and a new round of
quantitative easing, or QE3, in the near future, said Joe
Manimbo, a market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington.
"On the surface, it can increase the chance that we could
see QE3 this year, so that can certainly cap the dollar's
upside," Manimbo said.
U.S. crude futures extended losses in volatile trading after
the weak ISM reading. But news that Iranian lawmakers have a
draft bill proposing a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz helped
limit losses.
Brent crude futures fell 68 cents to $97.12 a
barrel, while U.S. crude futures were down $1.31 at
$83.65 a barrel.
Spot gold prices rose 26 cents to $1,597.25 an ounce
in choppy trading.