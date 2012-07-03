GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on hopes of new policy easing

* Downbeat factory data adds to central bank easing
expectations
* Euro rebounds above $1.26 in anticipation of ECB rate cut
* Commodity prices rebound, oil lifted by Iran and supply
fears
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, July 3 Global shares rose and the euro
rebounded on Tuesday on growing expectations that major central
banks will act to bolster the world economy after weak
manufacturing data earlier this week highlighted the drag on
growth from the euro zone debt crisis.
The euro climbed above $1.26 while U.S. and European equity
markets advanced in thin trade as investors positioned for an
expected rate cut by the European Central Bank when its
policy-makers meet on Thursday.
U.S. markets close early on Tuesday ahead of the
Independence Day holiday on Wednesday, when they remain shut.
Investors expect the ECB and Bank of England, which also meets
on Thursday, to enact further measures to combat slow growth.
"There is nothing specific, an early fixing and positioning
ahead of the ECB on Thursday," said Kathy Lien, managing
director at BK Asset Management in New York, referring to the
euro's rebound.
Analysts expect the ECB to cut its main refinancing rate by
25 basis points to 0.75 percent, and it may take more
"non-standard" measures - such as reactivating its own
bond-buying program or offering banks fresh liquidity.
Worldwide manufacturing data on Monday renewed fears the
world economy could tip into recession and raised expectations
the Federal Reserve will embark on another round of asset
purchases, dubbed QE3, in an effort to stimulate growth.
The Bank of England also is widely expected to restart its
own quantitative easing program, approving 50 billion pounds or
more of gilt purchases over three months.
The prospect of further central bank action lifted the price
of gold and other commodities, including copper and oil. Crude
jumped above $100 a barrel for the first time in three weeks as
tension over Iran increased concerns about threats to supply.
"If the ECB offers loud support this Thursday with a rate
cut and a signal of more to follow in the face of lower growth
and inflation, there may be enough fuel for a summer rally in
stock markets," said Bill O'Neill, EMEA chief investment officer
for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.53 percent
at 12,939.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.59
percent, at 1,373.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.65
percent at 2,970.44.
Data on Tuesday showed new orders for U.S. factory goods
rose more than expected in May, although data the previous day
suggested U.S. manufacturers are vulnerable to Europe's
festering debt crisis.
The stimulus hopes drove the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index
of top European companies up almost 1.0 percent to
1045.27.
MSCI's all-country world equity index also
rose 1.0 percent at 316.48, while its emerging markets index
was up 1.8 percent.
U.S. Treasury debt prices eased as investors booked profits
from Monday's gains that came on a surprisingly weak June report
on U.S. manufacturing activity.
A similar measure of factory activity in the euro area also
held steady at its lowest level since June 2009, while
joblessness across the region rose to a record high in May.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 10/32 in price to yield 1.6191 percent.
Many market players believe a weak U.S. jobs report on
Friday could push the U.S. Federal Reserve into a third bout of
quantitative easing - the policy of creating money to fund asset
purchases that has lifted riskier assets such as shares and
commodities in the past.
The euro was up 0.18 percent at $1.2608. The dollar
was down against a basket of major trading-partner currencies,
with the U.S. dollar index off 0.18 percent at 81.726.
Crude oil rose.
Brent crude was up $3.52 a barrel to $100.86 a
barrel. U.S. crude rose $3.70 to $87.45 a barrel.
Spot gold prices rose $24.56 to $1,620.30 an ounce.