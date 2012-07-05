GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro down as clues on Fed awaited

* Wall Street cool to jobs data, global stimulus measures

* China's springs rate-cut surprise, ECB cuts as expected

* Euro falls versus dollar, commodities slip after early gain

* Spain gets no joy from EU summit deal at bond sale

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, July 5 Stocks slipped on Thursday, with investors looking for more clues on what the Federal Reserve might do to shore up the U.S. economy as stimulus measures by global central banks fell flat after initially boosting European equities and commodities.

Markets chewed on preliminary U.S. jobs data for June, ahead of the government's report due o n F riday. Payroll service provider ADP said U.S. private employers added more jobs than expected last month. The Labor Department said in a separate report that the number of Americans filing new jobless claims fell last week by the most in two months.

On the stimulus front, the Bank of England expanded its quantitative easing program, as expected, and the European Central Bank cut its main rate to a record low. China dropped rates for a second time in two months in a surprise move.

But Wall Street did not seem terribly impressed.

"We've now seen two jobs reports today that were pleasantly surprising ahead of tomorrow's June payroll figure. The markets' response, though, is muted as policy actions by the central banks weren't unexpected and maybe decent U.S. jobs data won't compel the Fed to do more QE," said Peter Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.

John Canally, investment strategist at LPL Financial in Boston, said investors "want to see want to see more data before they decide" whether the Federal Reserve was likely to follow through with stimulus measures of its own.

"If we get a couple of more bad jobs reports, it will come in with more (Fed) stimulus. Today's reports suggest they might hold off," said Canally.

Concerns over Europe returned to the fore as Spain found it had gained little benefit from last week's EU deal to help lower its borrowing costs.

In a busy day for European government bond auctions, Madrid was forced to pay the highest rates in over seven months to borrow 10-year funds. Demand was solid at the auction of 3 billion euros ($3.75 billion) of new debt but yields on the longer-dated bonds rose to 6.43 percent.

French borrowing costs held close to historic lows at an auction of 7.8 billion euros of bonds, a day after Paris announced hefty tax rises on the wealthy to plug a revenue shortfall caused by flagging economic growth.

"The market continues to function, but on this evidence there is still no significant change in sentiment or investor demand towards Spanish debt," said Peter Chatwell, a rate strategist at Credit Agricole.

The Spanish auction was the first real test of sentiment toward the recession-hit country since European leaders agreed last week to allow the bloc's bailout funds to buy bonds in the secondary markets and directly recapitalize ailing banks.

Spanish 10-year yields in the secondary markets rose nearly a quarter of a percentage point after the auction to 6.64 percent, with the Italian equivalent up 12 basis points at 5.88 percent.

The euro slumped against a range of currencies, including a one-month low against the dollar. It was last down 1.1 percent against the dollar at $1.2380, after falling as low as $1.2362.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.25 points, or 0.16 percent, at 12,923.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.30 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,370.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.99 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,981.07

European shares hit a fresh two-month high after China's rate cut and extended gains following the ECB decision. Prices edged back later on worries the moves could signal further bleak economic news ahead.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was down 0.09 percent at 1,044.73, although for the week it showed a gain of 1.8 percent.

The MSCI world equity index, which gained briefly on the Chinese rate cut, was down 0.04 percent at 314.86.

The Bank of England held rates steady at 0.5 percent and expanded its quantitative easing program by 50 billion pounds ($77.9 billion).

The ECB's 25-basis-point rate cut rate was widely expected, but its decision to cut the deposit rate it pays to banks to zero was more of a surprise.

Spot gold fell half a percent to $1.606.80 an ounce after a gain above $1,623 on the China rate move.

Crude oil in New York and copper futures in London fell 1 percent each, after conceding early gains.