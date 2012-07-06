GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro slide on worries over US jobs

* U.S. economy adds 80,000 jobs in June, less than expected
* Pressure grows on Fed to act
* Stocks deepen losses after data, commodities fall too
* Dollar rises in broad risk flight as euro hit 5-week low
* U.S. Treasury, German bund prices up in safe-haven bid
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, July 6 Stocks on major exchanges fell
o n F riday and the euro hit 5-week lows after U.S. jobs data for
June came in weaker than expected, fueling concerns that
Europe's debt crisis is deepening a slowdown in the U.S.
economy.
Expectations rose that the Federal Reserve would have to
resort to more monetary easing to revive U.S. growth. But that
did not stop the dollar from surging amid the flight from risk.
Oil and copper prices fell, along with gold. U.S. and German
government bond prices leapt, with investors seeking safe havens
in U.S. Treasuries and German bunds.
The Labor Department said U.S. non-farm payrolls expanded by
just 80,000 jobs in June, falling short of forecasts. A Reuters
poll showed the market expected 90,000 additional jobs.
The data raised pressure on the Fed to launch a third round
of quantitative easing. The first two rounds involved
large-scale Treasuries buying, aimed at lowering long-term
interest rates.
"After this, we can expect some Fed action at their next
meeting. There is the anticipation but at the same time, we know
that the Fed is running out of weapons," said Tim Ghriskey,
chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New
York.
The next meeting of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy
committee is scheduled for July 31-Aug 1.
Futures traders added to bets that the Fed will keep
short-term interest rates near zero until the end of 2014.
Fed fund futures, tied to the overnight lending rate between
banks, ticked up after the jobs report, signaling traders see
the Fed first hiking rates in the fourth quarter of 2014, either
at its October or its December meeting of that year.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 155.46
points, or 1.21 percent, at 12,741.21. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 14.70 points, or 1.07 percent, at
1,352.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 38.88
points, or 1.31 percent, at 2,937.24.
European shares fell further after the jobs data,
down 0.8 percent on the day, having been 0.2 percent lower
beforehand. World stocks fell 1 percent.
The euro extended losses to a five-week low against the
dollar, sliding 0.6 percent to $1.2315 after falling as low as
$1.2298.
Monetary policy loosening by a trio of major central banks
failed to impress investors on Friday. They pushed Spanish
borrowing costs back up to unsustainable levels reached before
last week's EU summit took measures designed to ease pressure on
Spain's debt.
China, the euro zone and Britain all loosened monetary
policy on Thursday, signaling growing alarm about the world
economy. But to little avail.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index was
headed for its sharpest loss in a week as oil and copper prices
fell about 2 percent each.
Gold slid more than 1 percent in choppy trade as investors
turned to the perceived safety of the dollar. The spot price of
gold, which tracks trades in bullion, was at $1,590.76,
down from $1,604.33 at Thursday's close.
U.S. Treasuries' benchmark 10-year note yields were at
1.5508 percent, their lowest in four days. Safe haven German
Bund futures hit a session high.