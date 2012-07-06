GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro slide as US jobs data drives global fear

* U.S. economy adds 80,000 jobs in June, less than expected
* Euro hits 2-year lows vs dollar; oil tumbles 3 pct
* U.S. Treasury prices up, 2-year German bunds yields
negative
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, July 6 Stocks fell, the euro hit a
two-year low against the dollar and oil slumped more than 3
percent on Friday after disappointing U.S. jobs growth
reinforced worries the American economy was mired in a
slow-growth rut.
The U.S. Labor Department reported that employers created
only 80,000 jobs in June, far fewer than needed to bring down
the 8.2 percent unemployment rate and adding to evidence that
Europe's debt crisis was weighing on global growth.
Although the jobs creation was weaker than expected, many
investors said it was not bad enough to spur the Federal Reserve
to launch a third round of quantitative easing.
"This isn't disappointing enough for QE3, but it suggests an
extended period of sluggish growth and limited improvement on
the jobs front," said Eric Teal, who helps oversee $4.5 billion
as chief investment officer at First Citizens Bancshares Inc in
Raleigh, North Carolina.
Though Fed action might cheer some investors, many doubt the
ability of central banks to lift the economic gloom. More than
two-thirds of companies traded on both the New York Stock
Exchange and Nasdaq fell.
Commodities prices tumbled as the jobs data fueled worries
about the global economy and the demand for raw materials. In
addition to the slump in oil prices, copper lost 2 percent and
gold 1 percent, pushing the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters CRB
index to its worst performance since Dec. 15.
U.S. and German government bond prices jumped as investors
sought safe havens.
The U.S. jobs data came a day after the European Central
Bank cut interest rates, further dampening the euro's appeal,
and China and the Bank of England announced more monetary
easing.
With U.S. interest rates already near zero the loosening of
monetary policy in Europe and China diminishes the relative
interest rate advantages held over the greenback.
The euro fell 1 percent to a two-year low of $1.2264
before rebounding to $1.2296, off 0.77 percent. The dollar rose
to a 1-1/2-year high against the Swiss franc.
"Politically and economically, it is not the environment for
the euro to rally. ... In a week or a month's time, it can
easily get back down towards below $1.2280 and maybe even head
towards $1.20," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at
FOREX.com in London.
At the close on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 124.20 points, or 0.96 percent, at
12,772.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 12.90
points, or 0.94 percent, at 1,354.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was down 38.79 points, or 1.30 percent, at 2,937.33.
The jobs report followed other bleak news earlier this week
that U.S. manufacturing shrank in June and service sector growth
slowed to its lowest level since January 2010.
European shares posted their worst one-day fall in around
two weeks, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index closing down
1 percent at 1,033.77 points. World stocks ended
down 1 percent.
Spanish borrowing costs rose back above the 7 percent danger
level on Friday as the impact from last week's European Union
summit faded and the ECB's rate cut on Thursday did little to
restore investor appetite for riskier assets.
U.S. crude oil closed down $2.77 at $84.55 per
barrel. Copper futures in London fell $165 to $7,530 a
tonne.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were last up 17/32 in
price to yield 1.541 percent, the lowest since June 5. Two-year
German bond yields, hit negative territory for the first time on
record.