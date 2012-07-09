GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on worries about economic growth, Europe

* Stocks fall as signs of global economic slowdown grow
* Euro recovers from two-year low against US dollar
* Spanish yields rise as hope of quick EU action fades
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, July 9 Stocks on major world markets
fell on Monday as investors fretted about disappointing economic
data in Asia, while EU finance ministers met again to grapple
with the euro zone's debt crisis.
Wall Street stocks ended the day modestly lower as investors
were also bracing for the start of the corporate earnings
reporting season for the second quarter, with Alcoa
reporting results late Monday.
Weaker-than-expected Chinese inflation data and a record
fall in Japan's machinery goods orders added on to last Friday's
dismal U.S. jobs report and raised concerns the global economy
is hitting a soft patch.
Doubts that a meeting of euro zone finance chiefs will
result in much progress further dented sentiment, while yields
on benchmark Spanish and Italian bonds were moving up to levels
considered unsustainable.
Diplomats said on Monday that Europe will grant Spain an
extra year to reach its deficit targets after it outlines
further budget savings to a finance ministers meeting in
Brussels.
"While reasons for optimism seem to be few and far between
these days, reasons for extreme pessimism are too," said Randy
Frederick, managing director of active trading & derivatives at
Charles Schwab.
"Although structural issues in Europe are far from resolved,
it appears that the threat of a near-term market meltdown has
been somewhat alleviated for now."
Speculation policymakers will step in with further efforts
to boost the economy helped to limit losses.
The euro recovered against the U.S. dollar in a technical
rebound from a two-year low earlier in the session.
The euro was last up 0.2 percent against the dollar
at $1.2314 after climbing as high as $1.2324 and well off a low
of $1.2255 hit in early trade.
"There's a significant amount of traders short euro and
therefore it is not particularly unusual to see unexplained
bursts of short-covering," said Kathy Lien, managing director of
FX strategy at BK Asset Management.
SHARES STUMBLE
The FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down 0.4 percent
at 1,030.09. The MSCI world index, hit by a
weaker session in Asia, was down 0.6 percent, a fourth straight
day of declines.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 36.18 points,
or 0.28 percent, to 12,736.29. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
slipped 2.22 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,352.46. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was off 5.56 points, or 0.19
percent, to 2,931.77.
In the United States, investors were bringing their
attention closer to home with Alcoa's results after the closing
bell.
The aluminum producer reported a second-quarter net loss as
the price of metal slumped but earnings excluding items beat
expectations. Alcoa's shares edged higher in after hours
trading.
"We think (second quarter) earnings for the S&P 500 will be
OK this quarter ... we're calling for a small 2 percent beat.
That said, we expect the tone of earnings season to be quite
negative," said Jonathan Golub, chief strategist at UBS.
Corporate outlooks are at their most negative in nearly four
years and companies that have already reported have shown
lackluster growth. Nearly two dozen S&P firms have already cited
Europe's woes - which seem to be worsening - as a concern.
Three top U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers laid the
groundwork for a third round of bond purchases, or quantitative
easing, to prop up the struggling economy.
Still, divisions were evident as Richmond Fed President
Jeffrey Lacker reiterated his opposition to a new bout of
stimulus.
Meanwhile, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi kept
the door open to further interest rate cuts after the ECB cut
its key rate to a record low 0.75 percent last week.
Expectations the U.S. central bank will unleash QE3 pushed
Treasury debt prices higher, with benchmark yields hovering
above historic lows. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
was up 12/32 in price for a yield of 1.52 percent.
"Economic momentum is trending lower," said Sharon Stark,
chief fixed income strategist at Sterne Agee & Leach in
Birmingham, Alabama. "Traders are preparing for another round of
quantitative easing after three straight months of
below-consensus jobs growth."
Crude oil prices climbed as a strike by workers and a
planned lockout by companies threatened to completely shut
Norway's crude oil production.
Brent rose $2.04 to $110.23 a barrel and U.S. crude
settled up $1.54 at $85.99.