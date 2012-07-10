GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St pulls back on German uncertainty, oil sags

* Profit warnings force U.S. stocks to give up some gains

* European shares up, German top court eyed on bailout fund

* Weak Chinese import data sends oil lower

* Spain gets extra year to cut deficit

By Leah Schnurr

NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. stocks mostly slipped on Tuesday as early optimism that Germany's top court will approve the euro zone's new bailout fund fa ded, while oi l fell on evi dence of a sharp slowdown in China.

Several profit warnings from technology companies also took some of the steam out of Wall Street. U.S. st ocks gave up early morning gains to trade n early flat to modestly lower.

China, the world's second-largest economy, curtailed imports in June in further evidence that Europe's three-year-long debt crisis is dragging down economic activity around the world. F or June, Chin a's crude oil imports plunged to their lowest levels of the year from a record high in May. The data pushed Brent crude oil futures below $99 a barrel.

But European shares gained 1 percent as the German Constitutional Court began a hearing into whether the euro zone's fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism, and planned changes to the region's budget rules are compatible with German law. Approval would pave the way for funds to be used more flexibly to ease the European debt crisis.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told the court that any significant delay in approving the measures could fuel financial market turbulence. Spanish and Italian government bond yields eased.

"Everyone is going to sit and wait because potentially (the court) could say it doesn't work," said Ken Polcari, managing director at ICAP Equities in New York.

"It's baby steps . I t is going in the right direction , but at any moment, it could be d erailed. Th at i s why you have the lack of commitment."

Separately, euro area finance chiefs agreed to a deal that will release 30 billion euros ($36.9 billion) of bailout funds for Spain's troubled lenders by the end of July.

The euro-zone ministers also decided to grant Spain an extra year, until 2014, to reach its deficit-reduction target, but made no apparent progress on how the bloc's new rescue fund, the ESM, will be used to help lower Madrid's elevated borrowing costs.

But markets were not appeased . T he euro extended losses a gainst the yen, hitting a fresh five-week low.

The euro fell as low as 97.20 < EURJPY= > , its lowest level since June 5. It w as at 97.28 yen, down 0.8 percent f o r the day, near midday in New York.

The euro also extended losses against the U.S. dollar, hitting a session low of $1.2233 < E UR=> , its lowest since July 1, 2010. It wa s a t $1.2246, down 0.6 percent fo r t he day, according to Reuters data, n ear midday in New York.

"I think we have a long ways to go before we reach the stage at which policymakers will be ready to act, particularly as it relates to potential bond purchases in the secondary market," said Todd Elmer, currency strategist for Citi.

European shares rose in choppy and light trade. The FTSE Eurofirst 300 index gained 1 percent to 1,040.79. The MSCI world equity index was flat at 309.48.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.05 points, or 0.18 percent, to 12,759.34. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 1.61 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,350.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 10.46 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,921.31.

Advanced Micro Devices < AMD.N > tumbled nearly 12 percent to a session low at $4.95 a fter the chipmaker slashed its outlook for second-quarter revenue. A p plied Materials Inc <A M AT.O> l ost 1.6 p e rcent to $10.83 a f ter it sai d it exp ects to miss its full-year estimates.

BOND PRESSURES EASE IN EUROPE

Spanish and Italian government bond yields dipped on the help given to Spain and hopes the German court will give its blessing to efforts to use euro-zone rescue funds to ease the pressure in debt markets.

Spain's 10-year bond yields were 16 basis points lower at 6.9 percent, while their Italian equivalents fell 13 ba s is points t o 5.97 percent.

The euro zone's finance chiefs plan to reconvene in Brussels on July 20 to f inaliz e their latest agreement, having first obtained the approval of their governments or parliaments.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note was barely changed in price at 102-4/32, yielding 1.52 percent.

Meanwhile data from China showed that Europe's debt crisis is putting a damper on economies around the world.

Demand for Chinese goods in June was also below its usual pace in part because the U.S. economy has not fully recovered, a top Chinese customs official said.

Annual import growth was 6.3 percent in June, far short of the 12.7 percent forecast by economists, and the 12.7 percent achieved in May.

China's crude oil imports for June plunged to their lowest levels of the year from a record high in May.

The lackluster trade numbers came a day after data showed inflation in China eased further in June, giving the central bank room to loosen monetary policy to stimulate growth without stoking price pressures.

The Chinese data sent oil prices lower, as did the end of a strike in Norway that had threatened to halt oil output.

Brent crude oil fell $1. 35 to $98. 97 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 7 3 cents to $85.26.