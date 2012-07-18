GLOBAL MARKETS-Bonds rise, euro falls after Merkel comments

* Dollar, Treasuries and German bonds gain on safe-haven
demand
* U.S., European stocks rise on corporate results
* Crude rises on fear Syria's fighting to tighten oil supply
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, July 18 Government bond prices rose on
Wednesday over fears of slow economic growth while the euro fell
broadly after comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel
reignited worries about the euro zone debt crisis.
U.S. and European stocks rose, however, helped by solid
corporate results, and Brent crude gained for a sixth session,
with bloodshed in Syria highlighting potential supply issues
that overshadowed worries about the global economy.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose as investors turned defensive
on persistent economic worries and financial contagion from the
euro zone, which pushed bond yields toward historic lows.
The euro stumbled to its lowest in 3-1/2 years against the
British pound, extending broad losses. Merkel was quoted in a
media report as saying, "We have not yet shaped the European
project so that we can be sure that everything will turn out
well, we still have work to do," she said, adding she was
optimistic about success.
"It's all about Merkel comments. She's kind of putting
pressure on the other government leaders to sort of move in the
direction of the leaders' meeting," said Vassili Serebriakov,
senior currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.
The sale of 4.17 billion euro of zero coupon two-year German
bonds drew the strongest demand since a January, as investors
paid Berlin to park cash in its two-year debt at auction for the
first time ever.
Ten-year Bund yields were 3 basis points down
at 1.20 percent, not far from a record low of 1.13 percent hit
in January.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
7/32 in price to yield 1.4841 percent.
A rebound in tech stocks lifted Wall Street. Intel late
Tuesday cut its full-year revenue outlook, the latest tech
company to warn about slowing demand, but the shares rebounded
2.5 percent to $26 in early trading and lifted technology shares
0.7 percent.
"We're relatively stable today with a relief rally in Intel
since people were worried the results would be much worse than
what was delivered," said Clark Yingst, chief market analyst at
Joseph Gunnar & Co in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 41.33 points,
or 0.32 percent, at 12,846.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 5.91 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,369.58. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 23.76 points, or 0.82
percent, at 2,933.80.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1.0
percent at 1051.80 points, well within a 2.5 percent trading
range of the past week.