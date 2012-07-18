GLOBAL MARKETS-Bonds rise, euro drops after Merkel comments

* Dollar, Treasuries and German bonds gain on safe-haven
demand
* U.S., European stocks rise on corporate results
* Crude rises on fear Syria's fighting to tighten oil supply
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, July 18 Government bond prices rose on
Wednesday over fears of slow economic growth while the euro fell
broadly after comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel
reignited worries about the euro zone debt crisis.
U.S. and European stocks rose, helped by solid corporate
results, and Brent crude gained for a sixth session, with
bloodshed in Syria highlighting potential supply issues that
overshadowed worries about the global economy.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose as investors turned defensive
on persistent economic worries and financial contagion from the
euro zone, which pushed bond yields toward historic lows.
The euro stumbled to its lowest in 3-1/2 years against the
British pound, extending broad losses against other currencies
after Merkel's comments. The single currency hit a record low
against the Australian dollar and an 11-1/2 year low against the
Swedish crown.
"We have not yet shaped the European project so that we can
be sure that everything will turn out well, we still have work
to do," Merkel was quoted in a media report as saying.
The German chancellor also reiterated her belief that the
euro will survive, saying she was "optimistic that we will
succeed."
"It's all about Merkel comments," said Vassili Serebriakov,
senior currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. "The mere
fact that Merkel made a comment about the euro project has
raised concern."
The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.2255, and the U.S.
dollar index was up 0.11 percent at 83.122.
The sale of 4.17 billion euro of zero coupon two-year German
bonds drew the strongest demand since a January, as investors
paid Berlin to park cash in its two-year debt at auction for the
first time ever.
Ten-year Bund yields were 3 basis points down
at 1.20 percent, not far from a record low of 1.13 percent hit
in January.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
7/32 in price to yield 1.4824 percent.
A rebound in tech stocks lifted Wall Street. Intel late
Tuesday cut its full-year revenue outlook, the latest tech
company to warn about slowing demand, but the shares rebounded
2.96 percent to $26.13 and lifted technology shares.
The PHLX semiconductor index jumped 2.9 percent a day
after hitting its 2012 low.
"We're relatively stable today with a relief rally in Intel
since people were worried the results would be much worse than
what was delivered," said Clark Yingst, chief market analyst at
Joseph Gunnar & Co in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.80 points,
or 0.43 percent, at 12,860.34. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 6.35 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,370.02. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 27.71 points, or 0.95
percent, at 2,937.75.
Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt
Capital Group in Pittsburgh, said that companies are generating
less revenue than forecast, but earnings are still beating
expectations.
"Analysts have moved their targets (lower) and companies
still are lean and mean and are able to generate profit," she
said.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1.1
percent at 1052.61 points, well within a 2.5 percent trading
range of the past week.
Brent crude was up $1.21 to $105.21 a barrel. U.S.
oil rose 64 cents to $89.86 a barrel.