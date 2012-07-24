GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro slide on Europe debt fears

* Spain's borrowing costs climb, Greece's status under cloud

* German factory activity contracts sharply in July

* Italian bourse sinks to lowest since euro launch

* Chinese data adds support but U.S. data disappoints

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, July 24 Stock markets fell and the euro hit a 2-year low as Spanish bond yields soared and Madrid drew closer to needing a full-scale bailout, while Greece's membership in the euro zone was at risk as its finances were way off its bailout terms.

Equities also were weighed down by lowered 2012 U.S. profit forecasts, including United Parcel Service, the world's largest package delivery company. UPS shares dropped more than 5 percent, and its main rival FedEx lost almost 3 percent.

"You look at UPS and FedEx and you think they are sort of the temperature takers of what is going on. If they are tanking, why should I step in front of that moving train?" said Cummins Catherwood, managing director at Boenning and Scattergood in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 135.47 points, or 1.06 percent, to 12,585.99. The S&P 500 Index dropped 13.75 points, or 1.02 percent, to 1,336.77. The Nasdaq Composite lost 20.14 points, or 0.70 percent, to 2,870.01.

The MSCI world equity index fell 0.8 percent after losing 1.7 percent on Monday. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed down 0.4 percent a day after a 2.4 percent drop.

Spanish bond yields climbed above 7.6 percent on the benchmark 10-year, reflecting a growing belief that the country will need a bailout that the euro zone can barely afford.

With inspectors from Greece's three international creditors returning to Athens to decide whether to keep its 130 billion-euro lifeline active, three European Union officials said they were likely to conclude the country cannot repay what it owes, making a further debt restructuring necessary.

Italy's benchmark FTSE MIB stock index fell to its lowest level since the launch of the euro.

The euro fell 0.5 percent versus the U.S. dollar, marking its fifth day of declines for a total drop of about almost 2 percent. It hit a 25-month low of $1.2053.

Rating agency Moody's on Monday changed its outlook for Germany to negative, in part on the potential cost to Berlin if Spain needs more financial help. Moody's also cut the outlook for the Netherlands and Luxembourg to negative from stable.

"It is underlining the fact that whatever resolution for Europe ... will ultimately undermine the stronger members of the euro zone," said Tommy Molloy, chief dealer at FX Solutions in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

U.S. and European manufacturing showed signs of weakness. A stronger factory reading out of China gave commodities support, but the sharp decline in the euro reversed gains in copper and stalled the recent advance in oil prices.

Data showed Europe's economic troubles caused a sharp slowdown in German factory activity, although an improvement in China's manufacturing sector supported oil and copper prices. The euro zone as a whole is nearing a recession.

U.S. data showed manufacturing expanded at its slowest pace since late 2010, hobbled by weak overseas demand for American goods, though a rise in domestic orders helped cushion the blow.

Further weighing on Wall Street, U.S. manufacturers lowered 2012 sales and profit forecasts even as several companies reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings.

U.S. Treasuries yields fell before the first of $99 billion in new debt sales planned for this week. Benchmark 10-year note was up 5/32, with the yield at 1.4211 percent.

CHINA SUPPORT WANES

Commodity markets initially took their lead from the signs of improvement in China's giant manufacturing sector but the stronger U.S. dollar cut the day's advance.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.2 percent after earlier having risen more than 1 percent. Oil prices fluctuated in choppy trading.

Brent crude added 2 cents to $103.28 a barrel and U.S. crude gained 24 cents to trade at $88.38.