GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks lifted by stimulus hopes; euro falls

* European shares rally as ECB, Fed set to meet this week

* Euro slides on worries stimulus measures may disappoint

* U.S. stocks slip; European stocks close higher

* Oil drops, gold falls

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, July 30 Global stocks rose on Monday on expectations that the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve will take measures to support struggling economies when they meet this week, but worries that the central banks will act less aggressively than hoped drove down the euro against the dollar.

There are strong expectations that the ECB will act forcefully to rein in the euro zone debt crisis when it meets on Thursday, after ECB President Mario Draghi's comments last week that the central bank would do whatever it takes to preserve the euro.

But there is more skepticism about what the Fed will do at its two-day meeting that begins on Tuesday. Many economists believe the U.S. central bank will wait until September to provide more stimulus to a faltering U.S. economic recovery.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and Germany's finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, in a joint statement issued after their meeting on Monday, emphasized "the need for policymakers to adopt and implement all reform steps required to deal with the financial crisis and crisis of confidence."

The euro fell broadly, hitting a record low against the Australian dollar, on worries that the ECB may disappoint investors hoping for more measures to contain the debt crisis.

The euro lost 0.6 percent to $1.2241, retreating from a three-week high of $1.2390 hit on Friday.

"Clearly, if nothing is announced, that would be a massive disappointment," said Callum Henderson, global head of FX research for Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "But there is an expectation that we're going to see something meaningful on Thursday."

Inflows into safe-haven German government bonds slowed, keeping prices close to three-week lows.

"Certainly everyone thinks that Europe is going to come out with this big bazooka, and they also think the Fed will launch, so therefore the market is going to stay up here," said Ken Polcari, managing director, ICAP Equities in New York.

Speculation has grown that the Fed will do more to bolster the recovery after data on Friday showed U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product expanded at a 1.5 percent annual rate, the weakest pace since the third quarter of 2011.

Bank of America-Merrill Lynch analysts said in a research note that the Fed should extend its forward guidance language on maintaining ultra-low rates to "at least late 2015" at this week's meeting. They said while there is a moderate chance that additional quantitative easing, it is more likely the Fed will announce a third round of asset purchases in September.

The MSCI world equity index rose 0.4 percent, extending gains for a third straight day.

The FTSEurofirst 300 advanced 1.6 percent to 1,072.97 points, its highest close since April 2, having soared more than 5 percent in three days.

U.S. STOCKS RETREAT, BONDS RISE

But Wall Street slipped after its best two-day run this year, with the three major U.S. stock indexes touching session lows as investors awaited action from the ECB and the Fed.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 19.23 points, or 0.15 percent, at 13,056.43. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.86 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,383.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 14.60 points, or 0.49 percent, at 2,943.49.

Germany's Bundesbank is opposed to a resumption of the ECB's secondary market bond buying as well as granting the euro zone rescue funds a banking license, which would give them more firepower to tackle the debt crisis.

Brent crude fell 52 cents to $105.95 a barrel, while U.S. crude slipped 59 cents to $89.54.

Spot gold declined 0.3 percent to $1,618.09 an ounce.

In the U.S. bond market, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 11/32, with the yield at 1.507 percent.

"Treasuries are likely to remain locked in lower rate ranges as U.S. and global growth continues to disappoint," said William O'Donnell, managing director and head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut.