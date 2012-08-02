GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro tumble as ECB disappoints markets

* Stocks, euro fall as ECB disappoints markets
* Safe-haven Treasuries rise, oil slips
* Markets still expect Fed, ECB action in coming months
By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. stocks and the euro tumbled
o n T hursday after the European Central Bank disappointed
investors who were hoping for immediate action to combat the
euro zone debt crisis.
The ECB signaled plans to push down borrowing costs for euro
zone countries through upcoming bond purchases, though the move
is likely weeks away
The central bank, which also said it would wait to see if
the euro zone economy slows further before cutting interest
rates, said last week it would do whatever it takes to support
the euro.
The U.S. Federal Reserve took a similar wait-and-see
approach o n W ednesday and did not announce any new stimulus
measures to help revive a flagging U.S. recovery. A government
employment report on Fri day is expected to show the U.S. economy
added 100,000 jobs in July, not enough to lower the 8.2 percent
jobless rate.
ECB President Mario Draghi "set us up like a poker room full
of suckers," said Todd Schoenberger, managing principal at the
BlackBay Group in New York. "We were all expecting a
shock-and-awe moment. ... It's going to be a rough day on Wall
Street."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 112.69
points, or 0.87 percent, at 12,858.37. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 12.90 points, or 0.94 percent, at
1,362.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 7.89
points, or 0.27 percent, at 2,912.32.
The euro, which had rallied above $1.24, retreated sharply
to $1.2140, its worst showing in a week.
U.S. Treasuries rose after the ECB announcement, with the
benchmark 10-year note up 15/32 to yield 1.47
percent.
Spanish and Italian government bond yields rose while
European shares extended losses, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index
down 0.8 percent
The MSCI world equity index fell 1 percent.
Reuters reported on Monday that the ECB was considering
re-activating its Securities Markets Programme to buy Spanish
bonds in tandem with the euro zone's rescue funds, but that
action could be at least five weeks away.
Since Draghi surprised markets last week with a promise to
save the euro, European shares had rallied by as much as 5
percent, the euro has risen about a cent against the dollar and
yields on Italian and Spanish debt had fallen sharply.
Some said Draghi's comments, while disappointing, suggest
the ECB is serious about helping indebted countries such as
Spain and Italy and stopping the crisis from worsening.
"What he said was pretty significant. He seems to have laid
the groundwork for substantial policy action," said Andrew
Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller, Tabak & Co. "It
wouldn't surprise me if we get a risk rally in the days ahead."
Spain had to pay higher yields than a month ago on its
10-year bonds at an auction o n T hursday, but it easily sold 3.1
billion euros of debt with yields far lower than indicated last
week before Draghi's announcement that he would do whatever it
takes to save the euro.
In the United States, investors are still expecting the Fed
to announce another round of asset purchases to help inject life
into a flagging recovery, though that likely will not happen
until September.
Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing
initial claims for unemployment benefits rose slightly in the
latest week, though not as much as economists had expected.
Brent crude oil reversed early losses, rising 37 cents to
$106.34 a barrel, while U.S crude fell 80 cents
to $88.11.
Spot gold fell $3.98 to $1,594.60.