GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil jump on US job gains, Europe optimism

* Euro stages recovery after ECB-linked sell-off
* U.S. job growth more than expected; oil surges
* World stocks gain more than 1 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 3 World stocks rallied, U.S. oil
jumped nearly 5 percent and the euro surged on Friday on news
U.S. employers increased hiring in July by the most in five
months and on renewed optimism that Europe was closer to action
on its debt crisis.
Investors took a second look at Thursday's statement by
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and concluded that
help was on the way, even though it would take more time than
many hoped.
The U.S. jobs report showed stronger-than-expected hiring
but also a rise in the unemployment rate to 8.3 percent, which
keeps alive the hope of further support for the economy from the
Federal Reserve.
The jobs data came at the end of a volatile week, packed
with Fed and ECB policy meetings that disappointed those hoping
for more aid for the U.S. economy and Europe's debt-stricken
nations.
T he news dispelled some investors' worst fears about the
economy, said J ohn Manley, chief equity strategist at Wells
Fargo Funds Management in New York.
"People got very worried over the last weeks but it looks
like the U.S. economy is not falling off the face of the earth. "
The euro rose as high as $1.2392 on Reuters data and was
last up 1.6 percent at $1.2370. T he dollar gained 0.5
percent against the yen, to 78.60 yen, after hitting a
two-week high of 78.77, according to Reuters data.
The ECB indicated on Thursday it may start buying
government bonds again to reduce crippling borrowing costs for
Spain and Italy, but Draghi hinted that any intervention would
not come before September.
"A lot of market participants began to rethink yesterday's
ECB statement and look at it from a more positive perspective.
Overall, a lot of investors thought, 'maybe it's not as bad as
it originally sounded,'" said Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment
strategist at Windham Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
Spain inched closer to seeking a sovereign bailout on
Friday, but Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he needed first to
know the conditions as well as the form any European Union
rescue would take.
The MSCI world equity index was last up 1.9
percent. E uropean shares ended 2.5 percent higher.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rallied to its highest level
since early May. The Dow Jones industrial average was up
217.29 points, or 1.69 percent, at 13,096.17. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 25.99 points, or 1.90 percent, at
1,390.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 58.13
points, or 2.00 percent, at 2,967.90.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday sent a stronger signal
that a new round of major support could be on the way if the
recovery did not pick up.
In the oil market, NYMEX September crude settled at
$91.40 a barrel, jumping 4.9 percent, front-month crude's
biggest one-day gain since June 29. The unexpectedly strong U.S.
jobs growth in July sparked upbeat sentiment on the oil demand
outlook.
Brent crude rose $3.04, or 2.87 percent, to settle at
$108.94.
Gold also climbed, with spot gold up 0.9 percent at
$1,604.10 an ounce.
U.S. Treasury prices fell as benchmark yields flirted with
their highest levels in a month after a better-than-expected
domestic jobs report s p urred investors to reduce safe-haven
holdings of U.S. government debt.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 25/32
lower in price at 101-21/32 for a yield of 1.565 percent, up 9
basis points from late on Thursday.
The day's other U.S. data showed the pace of growth in the
vast U.S. services sector edged up in July as new orders gained
traction.