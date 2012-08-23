GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks ease as Fed stimulus seen less certain

* Fed's Bullard dims hopes of fresh stimulus 'fairly soon'
* Euro rises to seven-week high against U.S. dollar
* Oil gains on renewed hope for stimulus from Federal
Reserve
* Some U.S., China, euro zone data suggest softening economy
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Aug 23 Shares on world markets
retreated on Thursday on dimmed expectations for new stimulus
from the Federal Reserve and data showing slower global economic
growth, while the euro rose after sources said Spain is in talks
over conditions for aid to reduce its borrowing costs.
The favored option is that an existing rescue fund, known as
EFSF, would purchase Spanish debt at primary auctions while the
European Central Bank would intervene in the secondary market to
lower yields, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.
However, Spain has not made a final decision to request a
bailout, the sources said, and no specific figure for aid has
been discussed, one of the sources told Reuters.
The euro rallied to a fresh seven-week high against
the dollar, up 0.4 percent at $1.2578, while the U.S. dollar
index was down 0.2 percent at 81.291.
Concern over the outlook for the global economy sapped
investor sentiment as did comments from James Bullard, president
of the St. Louis Federal Reserve.
Minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting released on
Wednesday indicated the U.S. central bank might be ready for
another round of stimulus.
But Bullard, a non-voting member of the policy-making
Federal Open Market Committee, said on CNBC television on
Thursday that U.S. data has been somewhat better since the July
31-Aug. 1 meeting and the minutes were "a bit stale."
"There could be a tiny bit of steam coming out of the QE3
balloon," said Jack de Gan, chief investment officer at Harbor
Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. De Gan referred to a
third round of monetary stimulus known a quantitative easing.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 87.34
points, or 0.66 percent, at 13,085.42. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 7.14 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,406.35.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 12.47 points, or
0.41 percent, at 3,061.20.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 of top regional
shares closed down 0.5 percent at a provisional 1,090.20.
Business activity data showed a downturn was spreading
further throughout the euro zone, with the weakness that began
among the smaller, peripheral states, increasingly taking root
in core economies such as Germany.
The Purchasing Managers' Index survey from Markit suggested
that the euro zone was destined to return to recession, as the
poll notched up a seventh month of contraction.
In addition, Chinese manufacturing PMI data hit their lowest
levels since November as new export orders slumped and the stock
of unsold goods rose.
U.S. data was mixed. Growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector
picked up in August, a sign the economy is resisting the global
economic chill, although a rise in new jobless claims last week
pointed to a still-sluggish labor market.
U.S. government debt prices and oil rose on the view more
stimulus was in the making from the Federal Reserve, despite
Bullard's comments.
Brent crude futures were up $1.23 to $116.14 a
barrel.
U.S. light sweet crude oil rose 42 cents to $97.68 a
barrel.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
7/32 in price to yield 1.6694 percent.