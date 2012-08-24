GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks advance on ECB report, euro off lows

* U.S. and European shares rebound on ECB talk
* ECB mulls setting target bands for bond yields -sources
* Bernanke's letter: Fed has scope to give more stimulus
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. and European stocks rose
and the euro bounced off lows against the dollar on Friday after
sources said the European Central Bank is considering setting
yield-band targets under a new bond-buying program.
Stocks had earlier come under pressure on renewed worries
about Greece and uncertainty over how Europe will attempt to
bring down Spain's crippling borrowing costs. Speculation has
grown in recent weeks that the ECB will soon start buying
Spanish and Italian bonds.
Setting a yield band is an option gaining favor among
central bankers, but the decision would not be made before the
ECB's Sept. 6 policy meeting, central bank sources told Reuters
on Friday. It wasn't clear how wide the band would be or how the
ECB would decide when to intervene in the bond markets to lower
borrowing costs.
"Any time we get comments out of Europe that create a
perception that they are working diligently to solve the debt
issue, the euro starts to rally, (the) dollar goes lower and in
return, our equity markets move higher," said Randy Frederick,
managing director of active trading at Charles Schwab.
"I'm not sure if this will have lasting impact on the
market."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 76.67 points,
or 0.59 percent, at 13,134.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 7.34 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,409.42. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 16.14 points, or 0.53
percent, at 3,069.54.
The FTSEurofirst-300 index of pan-European shares
rose 0.11 percent to end at 1,090.38 points. The MSCI global
stock index inched down just 0.04 percent to
324.46.
Sentiment remained fragile and worries about Greece
supported safe-haven German government bonds, which
rallied to their biggest weekly gains since early July.
Germany and France want Greece to stay in the euro zone, but
Athens must meet its commitments, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said after meeting Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.
The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.2533, off a session
low of $1.2481 on Reuters data. It briefly erased losses to
trade little changed after the ECB report.
The euro zone's common currency fell to a session low
against the dollar after Market News International reported that
senior euro-zone officials said the German Finance Ministry is
seriously considering a plan in which Greece would be obliged to
ask for a temporary exit from the euro zone until it sorts out
its public finances.
Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.2 percent to 78.62 yen
.
Mixed U.S. economic data on Friday further weighed on
sentiment, adding to uncertainty over whether the Fed would act
soon to bolster the stalled economic recovery.
New orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods surged
in July, but a gauge of planned business spending declined for a
second straight month, pointing to slowing growth in
manufacturing.
Hopes for economic stimulus had grown after minutes from the
Fed's latest meeting showed policymakers might deliver another
round of stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy improves
considerably.
"There is some volatility at the core, but the overall
feeling is that the economy is still trending in the right
direction," said Ravi Bharadwaj, a market analyst at Western
Union Business Solutions in Washington. "For now, based on the
string of reports we've had so far, there doesn't seem to be a
need of further quantitative easing from the Fed."
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note erased
gains and rose 4/32 in price with a yield of 1.668 percent. Bond
prices drew support after news that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke said in a letter to federal lawmakers that there was
scope for further monetary stimulus to help the economy.
Brent crude seesawed as concerns about Europe and the global
economy clouded the outlook for petroleum demand, while a
tropical storm and other potential threats to supply lifted U.S.
oil futures.
Brent October crude fell 93 cents to $114.08 a
barrel. U.S. crude was up 11 cents at $96.38 a barrel.
Gold prices stayed on track for their biggest weekly gain
since early June, following a seven-session rally to 4 1/2-month
highs.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose 80 cents
to $1,673.60 an ounce in early afternoon trading in New York.
Spot gold last traded at $1,670.69 an ounce.