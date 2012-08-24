GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally on ECB news; euro bounces off lows

* U.S. and European shares rebound on ECB talk
* ECB mulls setting target bands for bond yields -sources
* Bernanke's letter: Fed has scope to give more stimulus
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. and European stocks rose
and the euro bounced off lows against the dollar on Friday after
sources said the European Central Bank is considering setting
yield-band targets in a new bond-buying program aimed at
containing the debt crisis .
Stocks had earlier come under pressure on renewed worries
about Greece and uncertainty over how Europe will attempt to
bring down Spain's crippling borrowing costs. Speculation has
grown in recent weeks that the ECB will soon start buying
Spanish and Italian bonds.
Setting a yield band is an option gaining favor among
central bankers, but the decision would not be made before the
ECB's Sept. 6 policy meeting, central bank sources told Reuters
on Friday. It wasn't clear how wide the band would be or how the
ECB would decide when to intervene in the bond markets to lower
borrowing costs.
"Any time we get comments out of Europe that create a
perception that they are working diligently to solve the debt
issue, the euro starts to rally, (the) dollar goes lower and in
return, our equity markets move higher," said Randy Frederick,
managing director of active trading at Charles Schwab.
"I'm not sure if this will have lasting impact on the
market."
Further boosting investor sentiment, U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed has room to deliver
additional monetary stimulus to boost the U.S. economy. Bernanke
made the comment in a letter to a congressional oversight panel.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 88.20 points,
or 0.68 percent, at 13,145.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 8.54 points, or 0.61 percent, at 1,410.62. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 17.10 points, or 0.56
percent, at 3,070.50.
The FTSEurofirst-300 index of pan-European shares
rose 0.11 percent to end at 1,090.38 points. The MSCI global
stock index was little changed at 324.51.
Mixed U.S. economic data on Friday added to uncertainty over
whether the Fed would act soon to bolster the stalled economic
recovery. Hopes for action had grown after minutes from the
Fed's latest meeting showed policymakers might deliver another
round of stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy improves
considerably.
New orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods surged
in July, but a gauge of planned business spending declined for a
second straight month, pointing to slowing growth in
manufacturing.
"The overall feeling is that the economy is still trending
in the right direction," said Ravi Bharadwaj, a market analyst
at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. "For now,
based on the string of reports we've had so far, there doesn't
seem to be a need of further quantitative easing from the Fed."
Bernanke and other central bank leaders meet in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming, next week for an annual get-together that could
shed light on the outlook for monetary policies.
GREECE WORRIES RESURFACE
Sentiment remained fragile and worries about Greece
supported safe-haven German government bonds, which
rallied to their biggest weekly gains since early July.
Germany and France want Greece to stay in the euro zone, but
Athens must meet its commitments, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said after meeting Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.
The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.2535, off a session
low of $1.2481 on Reuters data. It briefly erased losses to
trade little changed after the ECB report and was on track for a
weekly gain of 1.6 percent, the biggest in 2-1/2 months.
The euro zone's common currency fell to a session low
against the dollar after Market News International reported that
senior euro-zone officials said the German Finance Ministry is
seriously considering a plan in which Greece would be obliged to
ask for a temporary exit from the euro zone until it sorts out
its public finances.
Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.2 percent to 78.62 yen
.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note erased
gains to trade 1/32 lower in price, yielding 1.6762 percent.
Brent crude seesawed as concerns about Europe and the global
economy clouded the outlook for demand, while a tropical storm
and other potential threats to supply lifted U.S. oil futures.
Brent October crude fell $1.35 to $113.66 a barrel.
U.S. crude was down 25 cents at $96.02 a barrel.
Gold prices stayed on track for their biggest weekly gain
since early June, following a seven-session rally to 4 1/2-month
highs.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose 10 cents
to $1,672.90 an ounce in early afternoon trading in New York.
Spot gold last traded at $1,670.20 an ounce.