GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil falls as Isaac spares production, stocks flat

By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. crude oil prices fell on
W ednesday as Hurricane Isaac left Gulf Coast oil production
largely unscathed, while global stocks were in a tight range as
traders looked ahead to a meeting of central bankers on Friday.
U.S. stocks were up slightly in a third straight day of
likely low volume as traders awaited Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke's speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday to
assess the likelihood of further economic stimulus.
Gross domestic product data showed the world's biggest
economy grew at a 1.7 percent annual pace in the second quarter,
a slightly faster rate than the 1.5 percent initially reported.
However, the pace of growth remained too slow to rule out
further monetary easing from the Fed.
U.S. stocks have been supported recently by expectations the
Fed will pump more cash into an economy whose recovery has
stalled. Speculation on further easing had been dampened by a
pick-up in job growth and a rebound in retail sales in July, but
other data on business spending and inflation supported more
action.
"Investors are unwilling to do anything big with potentially
major news events like the Fed hitting in the next couple of
days," said Mike Gibbs, chief market strategist at Morgan Keegan
in Memphis, Tennessee.
"Everyone is in a wait-and-see mode. The market is extremely
quiet and boring, and volumes are pretty much dead."
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 5.08
points, or 0.04 percent, at 13,108.07. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 1.34 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,410.64.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.43 points, or 0.01
percent, at 3,076.71.
An MSCI gauge of global shares dipped 0.06 percent
and a European benchmark provisionally closed down 0.24
percent.
Hurricane Isaac left U.S. Gulf Coast oil production
facilities without significant damage and U.S. light crude
was down 1.1 percent at $95.25 per barrel. U.S. crude was
further weighed by data showing inventories rose last week,
against expectations they would be down.
Oil had risen on Tuesday as production dropped by more than
90 percent as coastal refineries shut down in a precautionary
move ahead of the approaching hurricane.
Brent crude futures were off 0.1 percent at $112.50.
The euro declined against the U.S. dollar, reversing some of
the previous session's gains, though losses were limited by
optimism the European Central Bank will act decisively to tackle
the debt crisis.
The ECB will meet on September 6 and is seen close to
producing a decisive bond-buying plan to curb high Spanish and
Italian borrowing costs and ease Europe's three-year-old debt
crisis.
ECB chief Mario Draghi said in a newspaper opinion piece on
Wednesday the bank needed to employ "exceptional measures,"
bolstering speculation of imminent action.
But with the risk of disappointment from the Fed and ECB
high, investors were adopting a cautious approach.
"Markets are quiet with a slight bias to shed risk," said
Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital in
Toronto. "Paralysis ahead of Jackson Hole and extreme event risk
in early September are the key themes."
The euro was down 0.18 percent at $1.2542, near last week's
high of $1.2589, the highest since early July.
Prices on medium- and long-dated U.S. Treasuries slipped
after data showed pending U.S. home sales rose to their highest
level in more than two years, reinforcing the view the housing
recovery is gaining traction.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 10/32, with the yield at 1.6694 percent.