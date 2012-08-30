GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro slip ahead of Bernanke speech

* Euro retreats as speculation mounts Fed will remain mum
* U.S. shares follow Europe lower as investors close out
positions
* Treasury prices gain as stocks fall back
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Aug 30 Stocks fell and the euro
retreated on Thursday as investors pared back expectations that
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will signal a new round of
economic stimulus in a key address on Friday to central bankers.
A successful Italian bond sale pointed to growing confidence
among investors that the European Central Bank will take
measures shortly to tackle more effectively the debt crisis that
has plagued the 17-member currency bloc.
But investors grew more doubtful that Bernanke will deliver
firmer hints on more monetary easing during a highly anticipated
speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Hopes for further easing had grown since minutes of a recent
Fed meeting showed policy-makers could act "fairly soon."
U.S. shares slid and European stocks hit a four-week low as
investors closed out positions ahead of Bernanke's speech, which
is expected to provide some clues to the Fed's next move.
"The market is somewhat extended but you could blow in the
wrong direction and something is going to happen," said Stephen
Massocca, managing director of Wedbush Morgan in San Francisco.
"It's hard to draw a lot of conclusions given how thin the
markets are," he said.
All 10 S&P sectors were lower. The cyclical groups, which
closely track the pace of economic growth, declined.
Over the past three weeks the benchmark S&P 500 index has
traded in a tight range between 1,400 and the April 2 high of
1,422.38, which has acted as a resistance point to new peaks.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 91.13
points, or 0.70 percent, at 13,016.35. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 9.79 points, or 0.69 percent, at 1,400.70.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 30.03 points, or
0.97 percent, at 3,051.15.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares closed down 0.8 percent at 1,077.93.
MSCI's all-country world equity index, which
has edged down over the past seven sessions, was 0.9 percent
lower at 320.47.
"People are starting to realize that there is not going to
be a huge amount of action from the Jackson Hole meeting. But I
don't see a massive sell-off either as the market is waiting for
a positive action from the European Central Bank," said James
Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts.
Any signal from Bernanke that the U.S. central bank will
embark on another asset-buying program would weigh broadly on
the dollar.
The euro fell 0.3 percent at $1.2494, while the U.S.
dollar index was up 0.3 percent at 81.751.
A rise above $1.2590 would mark the euro's strongest level
in eight weeks.
Investors and economists have become more skeptical over the
past two weeks that the Fed will announce another round of bond
buying, or "quantitative easing," at its mid-September meeting,
according to Reuters polls during the last week.
"The risk with Jackson Hole is that unless there are further
strong signals of more easing, the market will take it as a
disappointment," said Christian Lawrence, currency strategist at
Rabobank, adding that this would be positive for the dollar.
"The bar is quite high, and if there is any paring back of
talk of QE, the market is likely to react more because it is
more or less expecting it."
The euro gained some support earlier in the day after
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao, who met German Chancellor Angela
Merkel in Beijing on Thursday, said he was confident the euro
zone could pull out of its debt crisis and that China would be
willing, after a proper risk assessment, to keep buying the
region's government debt.
Meanwhile, iron ore prices fell to their lowest levels since
2009, dragging down shares in miners including Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton, as a slowdown in top consumer China
threatened to further sap demand.
U.S. Treasuries gained in price. Discounting the likelihood
of the Fed's launching new stimulus when it meets next month has
been the predominant trade in recent weeks despite uncertainty
over what debt would be purchased in any new program.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
9/32 in price to yield 1.6216 percent.
Growing expectations of a beefed-up bond-buying program from
the ECB encouraged solid demand at a sale of 7.3 billion euros
($9.15 billion) of new five- and 10-year Italian sovereign bonds
on Thursday.
Oil futures hovered near $113 a barrel as investors looked
to forthcoming data to shed light on the direction Bernanke
might take. The Chicago Purchasing Managers Index and factory
orders are due out on Friday and could shed light on the economy
of the world's largest crude buyer.
Brent crude for October delivery rose 53 cents to
$113.07 a barrel. U.S. crude fell for a second session,
down 93 cents to $94.56 a barrel.