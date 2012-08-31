GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro higher after Bernanke speech

* Bernanke does not explicitly signal imminent monetary
easing
* Euro, oil rebound after Nasdaq briefly turns negative
* Gold prices rebound as Treasury prices rise
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Aug 31 Stocks and the euro rose on
Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept the door
open for future monetary easing, though he did not deliver an
explicit signal of any imminent action during a highly
anticipated speech.
Stocks on Nasdaq briefly turned negative after Wall Street
had opened higher, following similar gains in Europe, where
equity markets and the euro rose as signs emerged of progress
toward a deal to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.
But stocks, gold and oil prices soon rebounded from near
break-even levels as investors parsed Bernanke's address to
central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Bernanke said progress in bringing down U.S. unemployment
was too slow and the central bank would act as needed to
strengthen the economic recovery. But investors focused on what
he had to say about monetary policy.
"The market was looking for him to not throw any cold water
on the prospects for QE and he didn't throw any cold water on
it," said John Canally, investment strategist at LPL Financial
in Boston.
"The timing is a little bit iffy, but he didn't come out of
the box saying that there has been substantial and sustainable
improvement in the economy. Because he didn't do that, I think
it's just a matter of time," Canally said.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 97.83 points,
or 0.75 percent, at 13,098.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 7.80 points, or 0.56 percent, at 1,407.28. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.89 points, or 0.26
percent, at 3,056.60.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up almost 0.4 percent, or about half as high before Bernanke
spoke, at 1,081.75. An index of world stocks was
up 0.3 percent at 321.38.
The euro was up 0.9 percent at $1.2609, while the
U.S. dollar index was down 0.7 percent at 81.102.
Investor hopes that more monetary easing would spur economic
growth and support oil demand lifted crude oil futures.
Brent crude was up 85 cents at $113.50 a barrel,
while U.S. crude added $1.12 to $95.74 a barrel.
Treasury prices rose. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
note was up 12/32 in price to yield 1.5858 percent.
Spot gold prices rose $9.90 to $1,665.40 an ounce.