GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro rise after Bernanke speech

* Euro, oil, gold prices climb on hopes of future easing
* Bernanke does not explicitly signal imminent monetary
easing
* Bernanke's bearish take on unemployment drops bond yields
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Aug 31 Stocks and the euro rose on
Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept the door
open for future monetary easing, although he offered no clear
signal of imminent action that markets had hoped for in a
much-anticipated speech.
The euro and European shares rose as signs emerged of
progress toward a deal to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.
The dollar dropped to an eight-week low against the euro and
two-week low versus the yen after Bernanke said high
unemployment is a "grave concern," remarks that reinforced
expectations for further stimulus to revive growth.
Bernanke told central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that
progress in bringing down U.S. unemployment was too slow and
that the central bank would act as needed to strengthen the
economic recovery.
Investors focused on what he had to say about monetary
policy and the stagnation in the U.S. labor market.
Bernanke said the Fed had to weigh the costs and the
benefits of further stimulus, but he also downplayed potential
risks from unconventional policies. He argued the Fed's asset
purchases, known as quantitative easing, had been quite
effective at boosting growth and fostering job creation.
"I think when he talks about 'grave concern,' that says it
all. Further accommodation is coming, it's just a question of
how it manifests itself," said Scott Graham, head of U.S.
government bond trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 107.70
points, or 0.83 percent, at 13,108.41. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 8.80 points, or 0.63 percent, at 1,408.28.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 20.14 points, or 0.66
percent, at 3,068.85.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst of top regional shares
closed up 0.5 percent at 1,082.93 in thin trade, erasing the
previous session's losses and ending the month almost flat.
MSCI's all-country world equity index rose
0.6 percent to 322.32.
"The basic problem for investors at this point in time is
that everyone knows the Fed considers the current economic
performance to be unacceptable, but is it unacceptable enough
for them to act today or tomorrow before the election?" said
Cary Leahy, senior managing director at Decision Economics in
New York.
"I don't think this speech answers that question," he said.
Bernanke said the Fed would provide additional policy
accommodation as needed, a remark seen as a somewhat weaker hint
of policy easing than the minutes of the Fed's last policy
meeting had delivered.
"The market was looking for him to not throw any cold water
on the prospects for QE and he didn't throw any cold water on
it," said John Canally, investment strategist at LPL Financial
in Boston.
"The timing is a little bit iffy, but he didn't come out of
the box saying that there has been substantial and sustainable
improvement in the economy. Because he didn't do that, I think
it's just a matter of time," Canally said.
The August payrolls report is due next Friday, days before
the next meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on Sept.
12-13. Many analysts say there is a strong possibility the Fed
will announce a third round of bond-buying at the meeting.
The euro was up 0.6 percent at $1.2576, while the
U.S. dollar index was down 0.6 percent at 81.218.
Investors have hoped that more monetary easing would revive
economic growth and support demand for oil, for example.
Brent crude was up $1.61 at $114.26 a barrel, while
U.S. crude gained $1.85 to settle at $96.47 a barrel.
U.S. Treasuries yields fell to their lowest levels in three
weeks.
Treasury prices rose. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
note was up 16/32 in price to yield 1.5722 percent.
Spot gold prices rose $32.15 to $1,687.60 an ounce.