GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks retreat from 8-month high, dollar up

* Stellar quarter for U.S. corporate deals
* U.S. stocks close slightly lower
* Bernanke says all options on the table to support economy
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 27 World stocks were little
changed after touching an eight-month high o n T uesday, while the
dollar rose from the previous session's losses a day after the
Federal Reserve signalled it would continue its loose monetary
policy.
U.S. stocks closed near session lows after a more than 1
percent rally lifted the S&P 500 to a four-year high Monday,
with a number of large-cap stocks at new 52-week highs as
portfolio managers grabbed top performers near quarter-end.
The U.S. dollar strengthened against the euro and the
yen after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's dovish comments
sent it tumbling to multi-week lows in the previous session.
"Bernanke yesterday talked about the need for aggressive
monetary policy and the dollar took a pretty good whack, so it's
probably clawing some of that back," said Art Hogan, managing
director of Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
Bernanke said Monday that accommodative monetary policy
would stay in place to support demand and, over time, drive down
long-term unemployment.
Asked on Tuesday about the potential for a new round of
asset purchases by the Fed, Bernanke told ABC news the Fed does
not take any options off the table and needs to be prepared to
respond to however the U.S. economy evolves.
The S&P 500 is on track to close its best quarter since 2009
and its fourth straight month of gains. MSCI's main global stock
index was up less than 0.1 percent after hitting
its highest level since Aug. 1.
Hogan said the Fed was only part of the equation behind
stronger global equities. "We still believe there's a soft
landing in China, Europe has stabilized and the U.S. continues
to chug along at a sustainable rate," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 43.90
points, or 0.33 percent, at 13,197.73. The S&P 500 Index
lost 3.99 points, or 0.28 percent, to 1,412.52. The Nasdaq
Composite closed down 2.22 points, or 0.07 percent, to
3,120.35.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed 0.5
percent lower as France's Total fell 6 percent after
it said a massive gas leak in a North Sea platform may take six
months to halt.
U.S. dollar-denominated Nikkei futures rose 0.8
percent, boosted by the weakening yen.
A private sector report showed U.S. consumer confidence
dipped in March but was nearly in line with forecasts, while
inflation expectations rose to the highest in 10 months.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose, with the 10-year yield again
below its 200-day average and at its lowest in two weeks.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
20/32, yielding 2.1818 percent.
The low interest rate environment contributed to
record-setting dollar amounts of U.S. corporate note and bond
sales this quarter.
Ahead of the quarter-end on Friday, data from Thomson
Reuters unit IFR show $274.5 billion were priced in investment
grade deals, eclipsing the previous record for a first quarter
set in 2007 at $272.3 billion.
This is the best quarter ever for high-yield deals. At $88
billion, the amount beats the previous record of $85.3 billion
set in the last quarter of 2010.
Crude futures prices zigzagged near break-even, with U.S.
crude up 0.28 percent to settle at $107.33 per barrel and
Brent down 0.09 percent at $125.54.
Gold was also little changed near two-week highs.