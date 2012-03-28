GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks follow oil lower on reserve talks

* S&P 500 holds 1,400 level after late rebound
* Yen stronger vs. greenback ahead of fiscal year end
* U.S durable goods data misses forecasts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 28 Oil prices fell on Wednesday
as the U.S. and some European governments mulled the release of
strategic oil reserves, while commodity-related shares weighed
on global equities.
U.S. stocks closed weaker, though far from the day's lows,
in the wake of economic data that was slightly below
expectations.
France, the United States and Britain are in talks about the
possible release of strategic oil stocks to help push fuel
prices lower, French ministers said, only weeks ahead of the
country's presidential election. Purchasing power is among
voters' top concerns.
Further pressuring prices, U.S. crude oil inventories posted
the largest weekly build since July 2010, according to data from
the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Brent crude, up more than 15 percent this quarter,
settled 1.1 percent lower at $124.16 per barrel, while U.S.
crude futures settled down 1.8 percent at $105.41. U.S.
crude is up about 6 percent so far this year.
The S&P 500 retreated from 4-year highs posted earlier this
week but managed to hold the 1,400 level. U.S. and European
equity benchmarks are still on track to post their best first
quarter in 14 years.
"Investor anxiety has been rising due to the prolonged and
significant rally, and we had a catalyst event in the collapse
of energy stocks," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment officer at
Wells Capital Management in Minneapolis.
"It's a combination of investor jitters, given how far the
rally has come, and technical levels that we are testing."
He said holding the 1,400 level on the S&P 500 was an
indication that the market's trend upward was still in place.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 71.52 points,
or 0.54 percent, to 13,126.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 6.98 points, or 0.49 percent, at 1,405.54. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 15.39 points, or 0.49
percent, at 3,104.96.
MSCI's main global stock index fell 0.7
percent, retreating from an eight-month high hit Tuesday. The
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 1
percent.
The yen rose 0.4 percent against the U.S. dollar,
lifted by seasonal flows from Japanese exporters buying at the
end of their fiscal year. Any gains could be temporary, though,
as the Bank of Japan is determined to keep monetary policy ultra
loose.
"In general as you get closer to the end of the month you
probably see a little more demand for Japanese yen," said Kathy
Lien, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City, who added
that much of the repatriation activity already happened last
week. "I don't expect repatriation to take dollar/yen lower than
82," she said.
U.S. Treasures traded mostly flat on the day, weighed down
by tepid demand at the Treasury's $35 billion sale of five-year
notes.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 5/32, the yield at 2.205 percent.
New orders for long-lasting U.S. factory goods rose less
than expected in February and a gauge of future business
investment also fell short of forecasts, casting a shadow on the
manufacturing sector's support of the recovery.