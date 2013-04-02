GLOBAL MARKETS-S&P 500 nears intraday record, commodities retreat

* S&P 500 index inches toward all-time intraday high
* Treasuries, gold retreat as safe-haven demand wanes
* ECB, BOJ meet later this week; U.S. jobs report also due
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, April 2 Major stock markets rose on
Tuesday, with the U.S. S&P 500 index nearing its all-time
intraday high, while the euro slipped against the dollar after
data showed manufacturing across the euro zone fell contracted
further last month.
Gold fell to a 2-1/2 week low, pressured by a strengthening
dollar and as investors moved away from safe havens in favor of
stocks. Other commodities retreated, including a fall in copper
to a seven-month low on global growth worries.
Investors awaited key events later this week. The Bank of
Japan and the European Central Bank both hold policy meetings
this week. On Friday, the U.S. government will release the
all-important payrolls report for March.
On Wall Street, stocks rebounded from the previous session,
as healthcare shares surged on prospects of a boost to earnings.
The group gained as the U.S. government dropped plans to
decrease payments for private Medicare Advantage insurers and
instead to raise them by 3.3 percent.
"Given how lean these companies are, this news is pretty
significant and could mean a 10 to 15 percent increase in
earnings," said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at
Federated Investors in New York.
The benchmark S&P 500 index last week set an all-time
closing high, but has thus far been unable to reach its intraday
record of 1,576.09, an important psychological level for
investors.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 100.61
points, or 0.69 percent, to 14,673.46. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 10.72 points, or 0.69 percent, to 1,572.89.
The Nasdaq Composite Index added 26.81 points, or 0.83
percent, to 3,265.98.
European shares rallied after a two-week slide as M&A
activity helped lift sentiment. Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index
gained 1.3 percent to 1204.49 points.
The broad MSCI world equity index rose 0.6
percent to 360.49 points.
The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.2836 after Markit's
Eurozone Manufacturing PMI fell in March to 46.8 from 47.9 in
February, extending to a 20th month its run below the 50 mark
that separates growth and contraction.
The data boosted expectations European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi would strike a more dovish tone at
Thursday's monetary policy outlook meeting and could provide
hints about a possible rate cut.
"We expect euro zone fundamentals to deteriorate further.
This, combined with outflow pressures, should keep the euro's
downward trend intact," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency
strategist, at Scotiabank in Toronto.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent to 93.52 yen. The BoJ
meets on April 3-4 and is widely expected to ramp up its bond
buying and to extend the maturities of the bonds it purchases
under new Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
COMMODITIES RETREAT
Spot gold hit an intraday high of $1,603.60 an ounce,
before falling to $1,583 an ounce, down from $1,598.40 on
Monday.
"You have a rally in equities and strength in the dollar and
that seems to be the focus right now, which is putting gold in
the back seat," HSBC analyst Howard Wen said.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) hit a
session low of $7,440 a tonne, its weakest since Aug. 21, and
was last around $7,456 a tonne. Disappointing manufacturing data
from the euro zone, the United States and China stoked demand
worries for the metal used in power and construction.
Silver also dipped to its lowest since mid-August at
$27.53 an ounce, while platinum and palladium lost
more than 1 percent.
Oil prices declined as ample supplies and concerns over the
pace of economic recoveries in the United States and Europe
outweighed the prospect of stronger demand in Asia.
Brent slid 43 cents to $110.65 a barrel. U.S. crude
was down 57 cents to $96.51.
Safe-haven government debt prices also declined. Benchmark
10-year Treasury notes were down 8/32, their yields
rising to 1.8624 percent from 1.84 percent on Monday. German
Bund futures also fell.