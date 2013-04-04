GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen drops on BoJ easing, U.S. shares mixed

* Yen sinks 3.2 pct vs dollar on bold Bank of Japan easing

* Dow, S&P 500 slightly higher, but pare initial gains

* Oil falls on U.S. new jobless claims, bonds rally

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, April 4 The yen sank on Thursday after the Bank of Japan unveiled a bold plan to pump money into the economy, pushing the dollar higher, while U.S. stocks rose as investors were reassured that central banks were retaining policies that are supportive of equities.

Wall Street opened higher, shrugging off data showing the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits hit a four-month high last week, suggesting the U.S. labor market recovery lost some steam in March.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 28,000 to a seasonally adjusted 385,000, the highest level since November, the Labor Department said.

Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York, said the rise in claims was an indication that the economy and job market were slowing, and that the Fed was not changing its policy.

The Dow and benchmark S&P 500 rose, and Nasdaq fell modestly.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 9.13 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,559.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.84 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,555.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 7.07 points, or 0.22 percent, at 3,211.53.

The BoJ surprised markets with a radical overhaul of its monetary policy framework, promising to inject about $1.4 trillion into the Japanese economy in less than two years as it seeks to end nearly two decades of stagnation.

The yen sank 3.2 percent to around 96.00 yen to the dollar - its biggest daily move since October 2011 - and by 3.3 percent to about 123.47 to a euro. The falls helped lift the dollar 0.4 percent against a basket of major currencies to an eight-month high, before paring some gains to 83.036.

"The Japanese news was significant to show that there is going to continue to be, on a global basis, easy money, which supports stocks," said Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management LLC, Jersey City, New Jersey.

Investors were inclined to buy on the dips, a pattern that will likely be repeated until more important fundamental news is disseminated, Meckler said. U.S. stocks fell about 1 percent on Wednesday in the biggest sell-off since late February.

MSCI's world equity index slipped 0.4 percent, and while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 1 percent to 1180.76.

U.S. Treasury debt prices rose, pushing yields to near 3-1/2-month lows, after the claims data suggested a government employment report on Friday could show the labor market lost some steam in March, an outcome that would favor safe-haven U.S. debt.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 8/32 in price to yield 1.7865 percent.

Crude oil futures dropped as an increase in the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits heightened concerns about economic growth in the world's top oil consumer.

Brent futures for May delivery dropped 81 cents to $106.30 a barrel.

U.S. crude slumped $1.44 to $93.01 a barrel.