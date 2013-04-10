GLOBAL MARKETS-China data lifts stocks; BOJ plan weighs on yen

* Stock markets around world rise on Chinese data
* Japan's Nikkei climbs to 5-year high on BOJ stimulus plan
* Yen near multi-year lows vs major currencies, euro climbs
NEW YORK, April 10 Chinese import data bolstered
stock markets around the world higher on Wednesday while Japan's
economic stimulus package continued to weigh on the yen, sending
it to a three-year low against the euro and a four-year low
against the dollar.
U.S. stocks also rose, with the S&P 500 index touching a
record intraday high, though sentiment was slightly eroded by
the Federal Reserve's unexpected decision to release the minutes
of its latest policy-setting meeting much earlier than scheduled
due to an earlier inadvertent partial release.
But it was economic data from China that set the mostly
positive tone early in the day as imports of key commodities
rebounded in March, signaling domestic demand was picking up and
would help drive the world's second-largest economy.
The data boosted mining and basic resources stocks, and
supported industrial commodities including oil, aluminium and
nickel. However, some analysts cautioned slow Chinese export
growth left a more mixed picture on the global economic outlook.
"This is two pieces of Chinese economic data in a row that
have proven positive," said Art Hogan, managing director of
Lazard Capital Markets in New York. Data on Tuesday had showed
annual consumer inflation in China cooled last month.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 70.76 points,
or 0.48 percent, at 14,744.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 9.54 points, or 0.61 percent, at 1,578.15. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 29.48 points, or 0.91
percent, at 3,267.34.
The unexpected release of the Fed policy minutes briefly
rattled investors.
A few U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers expected to taper
the pace of asset purchases by mid-year and end them later this
year, while several others expected to slow the pace a bit later
and halt the quantitative easing program by year-end, according
to the minutes of the Fed's March meeting..
The MSCI all-world share index,, which
tracks stocks in 45 countries, rose 0.6 percent to its highest
level since March 18.
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1.4 percent.
EU]
European markets were also bolstered by growing hopes of an
interest rate cut by the European Central Bank, and by signs of
progress in dealing with the region's debt crisis, after
international lenders said Ireland and Portugal should get more
time to repay their bailout loans.
YEN WEAKENS
In the currency markets, the yen hit a more than three-year
low against the euro and edged closer to 100 to the dollar as it
extended a slide triggered by the Bank of Japan's massive
monetary easing plan unveiled last Thursday.
But the same stimulus measure was a boon for Japanese stocks
with Japan's key Nikkei index ended 0.7 percent higher
at its highest close since August 2008.
The euro is being supported by speculation that Japanese
investors, looking for higher returns as the BOJ action
depresses domestic yields, may turn to euro zone bonds.
The dollar was bid as the Fed minutes were seen as
maintaining the bias to end measures to stoke economic growth.
"Once again, the minutes have sounded a slightly more
hawkish tone and that's really what's benefiting dollar/yen,"
said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign
Exchange in Washington.
The euro was up 0.6 percent against the yen at 130.27 yen
while the dollar was up 0.5 percent against the yen at
99.57 yen.
YIELD HUNT
The prospect of huge purchases of Japanese government bonds
(JGBs) by the BOJ is seen as likely to send investors on a hunt
for higher returns in assets denominated in currencies other
than the rapidly-weakening yen.
Japanese government bond futures fell sharply on Wednesday,
prompting the Tokyo Stock Exchange to halt trading briefly while
the 10-year cash bond yield rose to a four-week high.
However, highly-rated euro zone bond yields, which have
fallen on the hopes of Japanese demand, recovered from their
recent lows. German 10-year yields climbed to
1.302 percent.
U.S. T-note yields were last at 1.786 percent
after the release of the Federal Reserve's minutes of its March
policy meeting.
The U.S. Treasury also plans to sell $21 billion in 10-year
notes later and will sell $13 billion of 30-year bonds on
Thursday.
GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS
In the oil market, the signs of a strengthening Chinese
economy added to support from geopolitical concerns, especially
growing tension on the Korean peninsula and in the Middle East.
However signs of growing oil stockpiles were weighing on
crude prices, leaving Brent futures down 0.3 percent at
$105.87 per barrel. U.S. crude fell 0.2 percent to $94.01
a barrel.
Industrial metals, meanwhile, were adding to recent gains,
helped by the improving trade data from top consumer China.
Aluminium rose 0.5 percent to $1,909 a tonne, zinc
added 0.2 percent to $1,917 and lead gained 0.7
percent to $2,105.5.