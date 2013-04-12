GLOBAL MARKETS-US data douses equity rally, gold down 4 percent

* Decline in retail sales spurs worries on U.S. economy
* Gold tumbles more than 4 pct to lowest since July 2011
* Commodity sell-off may be tied to Japan bond volatility
* Dollar falls from four-year high vs yen to below 99 yen
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 12 Commodities sold off on
Friday, with gold sinking more than 4 percent to break below
$1,500 an ounce, while world equity markets fell after a dour
reading of U.S. consumer sentiment and poor retail sales
reinforced fears of a weak U.S. economy that would hurt global
growth.
Gold fell to its lowest levels since July 2011, hurt
by a draft plan for Cyprus to sell gold reserves as part of its
bailout by international lenders.
Gold is now some 22 percent below the record peak of
$1,920.30 an ounce set in September 2011.
Despite the sell-off in commodities, U.S. stocks trimmed
some losses by the session's end to close out the second-best
week of gains so far this year.
"The scale of the decline has been absolutely breathtaking,"
Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said. "We tried to rally and
that just didn't get anywhere ... There hasn't been any downside
support, it's like a knife through butter."
Silver led a sell-off in precious metals, falling 5.1
percent. Other commodities also fell, with Brent oil
hitting an eight-month low just above $101 a barrel as the
outlook for global crude demand growth dimmed. Brent later pared
losses to settle above $103 a barrel.
Investors said the breadth of the sell-off appeared tied to
volatility in the price of Japanese government bonds, which has
forced certain holders to sell other assets to meet the risk
modeling of their investment portfolios.
Both the Cypriot plan to sell gold and volatility in the
Japanese bond market are most likely behind the gold plunge,
said Jeffrey Sherman, a commodities portfolio manager at
DoubleLine Capital LP in Los Angeles.
"The economic sensitive commodities - energy, industrial
metals - have been signaling weakness for the past two months
and you could see that many investors are now reassessing global
growth prospects," Sherman said.
Wall Street fell after the Commerce Department reported U.S.
retail sales fell by 0.4 percent in March, the second
contraction in three months. Analysts expected that sales would
be flat and the decline spurred worries about consumer spending
- the linchpin of the U.S. economy.
Also weighing on stocks was a Thomson Reuters/University of
Michigan survey that showed consumer sentiment tumbled to a
nine-month low in April, with Americans especially gloomy about
the long-term health of the U.S. economy.
The drop in oil prices pressured material and energy shares.
Quarterly results from JP Morgan Chase & Co and Wells
Fargo & Co that failed to impress added to the negative
sentiment.
"We're due for choppiness given the run we've had,
especially since the strong data we've seen recently looks
increasingly misleading," said Hank Herrmann, chief executive of
Waddell & Reed Financial Inc in Overland Park, Kansas.
"We're moving at a slower pace and those who got overly
excited about GDP growth are probably pulling in their horns a
bit."
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 0.08
points at 14,865.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell
4.52 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,588.85. The Nasdaq Composite
Index slid 5.21 points, or 0.16 percent, at 3,294.95.
For the week, the Dow rose 2.1 percent, S&P gained 2.3
percent and Nasdaq jumped 2.8 percent.
MSCI's all-country world equity index fell
0.48 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
of leading regional shares closed down 0.9 percent at 1,182.10.
European shares snapped four straight days of gains amid
concerns about the Cypriot economy and on the euro zone's debt
crisis.
German Bunds rose and are expected to advance in coming
sessions on concerns Cyprus might need more bailout funds,
lifting demand for low-risk debt.
The Bund future was 63 ticks up on the day at
145.88.
Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose, with the 30-year bond
gaining more than a point and the yield on the benchmark 10-year
note falling to 1.72 percent.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
20/32 in price to yield 1.7225 percent, while the 30-year U.S.
Treasury bond was up 1-19/32 in price to yield
2.9207 percent.
"A combination of soft activity and extremely benign
inflation data is a good signal for U.S. Treasuries, which are
poised to rally on these and similar data over the coming
months," said Rob Carnell, chief international economist at ING
Bank.
A report from the U.S. Labor Department showed wholesale
prices fell sharply in March due to lower gasoline costs. The
seasonally adjusted producer price index fell 0.6 percent, the
largest drop since May, after rising 0.7 percent in February.
Spot gold prices fell $71.98 to $1,488.70 an ounce.
The dollar fell 0.9 percent to 98.77 yen.
Brent crude fell $1.16 to settle at $103.11 a
barrel, while U.S. crude oil futures settled down $2.22
to $91.29.