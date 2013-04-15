版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 15日 星期一 23:49 BJT

REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold tumbles as China data hits commodities, stocks

* Worst two-day loss for gold in 30 years
    * China Q1 GDP, industrial output undershoot forecasts
    * Wall Street, oil also pulled lower; yen gains broadly

    By Leah Schnurr
    NEW YORK, April 15 Gold slumped anew on Monday,
racking up its worst two-day loss in 30 years, and investors
dumped stocks and other commodities after weaker-than-expected
Chinese data raised concerns about the global economic outlook.
    Gold dragged other metals lower as its price plunged to a
more than two-year low. Oil fell towards $100 a barrel, while
Wall Street stocks were down more than half a percent.
    Spot gold dropped as much as 8 percent on Monday
alone, accelerating losses in the late morning to hit a low of
$1,356.85 an ounce. In the last two sessions gold has fallen
nearly 13 percent, making for the worst two days since late
February 1983. 
    Gold was recently at $1,363.51, down 7.8 percent.
Strategists have cited various reasons for gold's decline,
including official selling from central banks and the already
sharp correction that has caused short-term investors to flee
the asset.  
    "The mass liquidation in gold is feeding on itself and
pushing prices of the yellow metal, possibly well below
speculators' entry points. It is rolling over across the entire
commodity complex as is typical with any period of liquidation,"
said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak
& Co. 
    China's recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first three
months of 2013, as it reported its annual growth rate eased to
7.7 percent from 7.9 percent in the final quarter of last year.
Economists had forecast 8 percent growth. 
    Industrial output in China in March also undershot
expectations and added to investor sensitivity after recent
disappointing economic data out of the United States.
 
    A U.S. regional manufacturing report on Monday showed the
pace of growth slowed, the latest data to suggest the world's
biggest economy lost some steam heading into the second quarter.
    "The growth numbers out of China are absolutely crucial for
commodities and the numbers that came out are significantly
worse than people were expecting," said Nic Brown, head of
commodities research at Natixis in London.
    "China makes up 40 percent of demand for base metals and all
the growth in demand for oil is coming from the developing
world, so to see weakness in China is bad for commodities
generally."
    Last week Cyprus revealed it would sell around 400 million
euros worth of gold to help plug its finances and the move has
sparked suggestions that larger countries in the region could
use the move to cash in on some huge jumps gold has seen over
the last decade. 
    Traders also cited concern that the Federal Reserve might
reduce U.S. monetary stimulus towards the end of the year.
    "We are entering a phase of additional long liquidation by
ETF investors and short-selling from hedge funds, which will
continue in the foreseeable future," Saxo Bank senior manager
Ole Hansen said.
    Brent crude futures dropped more than $2 to $100.27
as the disappointment stirred the already-festering global
recovery concerns. U.S. crude lost more than $3 to
$88.15.
  
     U.S. stocks also fell for the second straight session,
weighed by the disappointing data both domestically and abroad.
    "None of the economic data has been very good for the last
couple of weeks. When you look at the whole scope of data, it
looks like we have been going into a slowdown here," said Paul
Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at Windham Financial
Services in Charlotte, Vermont. 
    "I wouldn't say this is over yet, but there are enough
indicators out there to really indicate that investors should
approach this market with a degree of caution which doesn't seem
to exist right now."
     The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 86.82
points, or 0.58 percent, to 14,778.24. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 11.92 points, or 0.75 percent, to 1,576.93.
The Nasdaq Composite Index gave up 27.18 points, or 0.82
percent, at 3,267.77. 
    The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.7 percent and
MSCI's world share index, which tracks stocks in
45 countries, lost 0.9 percent.    
    The yen rose as traders sold riskier investments funded by
the cheap Japanese currency. The dollar fell 0.5 percent
to 97.93 yen, having dropped as low as 97.57 yen on Reuters data
in Asian trade. It has retreated from a four-year high of 99.94
yen on Thursday, and hefty resistance is expected at 100 yen.
    The euro fell 0.6 percent to 128.22 yen, its
lowest in a week and down for a second straight day. Last week,
the euro touched 131.11 yen, its strongest since January 2010.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐