GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold, U.S. stocks bounce after rout; Brent below $100/bbl

* Wall Street climbs on earnings, inflation data
* European stocks weaker as German data disappoints
* Brent crude falls below $100 a barrel
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, April 16 Brent crude fell below $100 a
barrel on Tuesday for the first time in nine months as continued
concerns about the global economy weighed on the outlook for
demand, while gold and U.S. stocks rebounded after the recent
sell-off lured buyers into the market.
The broad rout in commodities and stocks seen in recent
sessions was triggered by data from China and the United States
that raised worries about the strength of the global economy's
recovery.
Those fears continued to weigh on oil on Tuesday, with Brent
crude down $1.15 at $99.48 a barrel. U.S. crude
lost 36 cents to $88.35.
"We are still seeing some weakness in price, in contrast to
a number of markets that are snapping back to the upside with
more vigor. That's because we still have a lot of oil," said Tim
Evans, an Energy Futures Specialist at Citi Futures Perspectives
in New York.
"I think what we're seeing is a shift in the oil markets'
focus to its own fundamentals, rather than trying to pretend
that the oil market is the equity market, or a currency market."
U.S. stocks gained on Tuesday, supported by strong earnings
results from some of America's biggest companies and on
expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to provide
stimulus.
Gold bounced after plunging more than 8 percent on Monday.
Spot gold initially dropped further, to $1,321.35, before
reversing direction to be up nearly 2 percent at $1,377.61 on
Tuesday afternoon.
Gold has fallen about 20 percent so far this year after an
unbroken 12 years of gains and is down some 28 percent from the
record high hit in September 2011 of $1,920.30 an ounce.
"I think everyone has to take a breath now, ... but there
are people who still want to sell and they haven't done so yet,"
said David Govett, head of precious metals at Marex Spectron.
Analysts have cited various reasons for gold's latest slump,
including funds switching out of bullion and the possibility
that other central banks in Europe could use Cyprus's bailout
plans to sell excess gold reserves as a reason to sell some of
their own holdings.
Stocks on Wall Street rose more than 1 percent by early
afternoon, helped in part by a drop in U.S. consumer prices last
month that left room for the Federal Reserve to keep up its
economic stimulus efforts.
"Dovish economic data is not good in the long run, but it is
certainly supportive of more Fed action," said Art Hogan,
managing director at Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
A batch of strong earnings reports also drove gains.
Coca-Cola reported better-than-expected profit that sent
its shares up more than 5 percent to their highest level since
1998. Shares of Johnson & Johnson hit a record high of
$83.50 after the healthcare company, a Dow component, reported
strong quarterly earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 147.43
points, or 1.01 percent, to 14,746.63. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 19.87 points, or 1.28 percent, to 1,572.23.
The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 44.41 points, or 1.38
percent, to 3,260.90.
Separate data showed U.S. factory output declined in March,
while permits for future housing construction tumbled. Data at
the start of the year had been generally upbeat, pointing to an
acceleration in economic growth in the first quarter, but recent
reports have suggested the recovery hit a soft patch heading
into the spring.
MSCI's global share index, which tracks
around 9,000 stocks in 45 countries, was up 0.6 percent, having
been almost 0.5 percent lower earlier in the day. The
FTSEurofirst 300 closed 0.7 percent lower.
The ZEW German consumer confidence numbers were
disappointing, and a lackluster update from luxury group LVMH
heightened concerns about the earnings outlook for
European companies.