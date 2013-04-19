版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 20日 星期六 00:36 BJT

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil rebound after week's big sell-off

* Shares rebound but on track for worst week since June
    * Gold, oil off lows but remain vulnerable to renewed slide
    * Dollar, euro jump vs yen, Japan says G20 unopposed to
easing


    By Herbert Lash
    NEW YORK, April 19 World equity markets and oil
prices rebounded on Friday in a relief rally after a sell-off
this week that was triggered by signs of sluggish global growth.
    Brent crude oil stabilized above $99 a barrel in a second
day of gains, while stocks on Wall Street and in Europe advanced
as bargain-hunters snapped up shares in a market still rattled
by global demand concerns.
    Stocks have sold off on recent economic data and have been
pressured by a plunge in commodity prices. European indices
posted their worst week this year and the U.S. benchmark S&P
500, down 3 percent the past four sessions, was on track to do
the same.
    The S&P 500's close below the 50-day moving average on
Thursday indicated the medium-term uptrend in the market could
be in peril. The last time the index closed consecutive days
under its 50-day average was in early December.
    The market's advance is a reaction to the recent declines
more than anything else, according to Jack De Gan, chief
investment officer at Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New
Hampshire.
    "It's a relief rally after the last couple of days," he
said.
    The Dow was pulled lower by a rare quarterly earnings miss
from International Business Machines Corp. Three
brokerages cut their price targets for the company, and its
shares fell 7.4 percent to $191.82, contributing a negative 116 
points to the Dow. 
    But some marquee tech names bolstered the broader market and
drove the Nasdaq up more than 1 percent, a day after strong
earnings from Google Inc and Microsoft Corp. 
    A lockdown and city-wide search for a suspect in the Boston
Marathon bombing after another suspect was killed may have
contributed to reduced trading volume but did not appear to have
an impact on prices. 
    "A lot of folks in Boston are out of the market and anyone
not in Boston is stuck watching the TV trying to find out what's
going on there," said Brad Bechtel, managing director at foreign
exchange brokerage Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.
    Volume also was subdued because of this week's sell-off and
because no U.S. economic data was released on Friday.
    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 23.34
points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,513.80. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 10.34 points, or 0.67 percent, at 1,551.95.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 37.86 points, or 1.20
percent, at 3,204.22. 
    MSCI's world share index, which tracks about
9,000 stocks in 45 countries, was up 0.5 percent at 355.70.
    In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 of leading regional
shares rose 0.5 percent to close at 1,153.19.
    The index was down 2.5 percent for the week, marred by
weaker economic data from Europe's growth powerhouse, Germany,
as well as more forecast-lagging data from the United States.
    The U.S. dollar and euro rallied more than 1.0 percent
versus the yen after Japan said the Group of 20 countries did
not oppose its aggressive monetary easing aimed at beating
deflation rather than weakening the currency.
    The euro rose to a session high against the dollar after
European Central Bank board member Jens Weidmann said interest
rates in Europe are appropriate. 
    The dollar rose 1.1 percent to 99.18 yen, leaving it
within sight of the four-year peak of 99.95 yen reached last
week. 
    The euro rose 0.11 percent to $1.3065.
    U.S. stock gains supported a "risk-on" trade in crude oil,
sending Brent briefly above $100 a barrel. But worries about
global demand and oversupply have kept a lid on the rebound. 
    Brent crude was up 33 cents to $99.46 a barrel. U.S.
crude rose 31 cents to $88.04 a barrel.
    "This remains a market very much driven by the equity
markets. They've been rebounding and we're just knocking along
with that," said Kyle Cooper, managing director of research at
IAF Advisors in Houston.
    "Crude inventories are at an all-time high, but we're up
today," he added. "There are some people who want to believe
it's a physical market, but it's not. It's a financial market."
    The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 7/32 in price to yield 1.7083 percent.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐