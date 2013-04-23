GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares up, euro dips against dollar on rate hopes, earnings

* Wall St rises on strong earnings despite soft data
* Euro dips below $1.30 after weak German PMI data
* European shares gain on rate cut hopes
* Commodities slip as China data adds to demand concerns
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, April 23 Global equity markets rose on
Tuesday while the euro dipped to a two-week low against the
dollar, after weak German data raised concerns about the health
of the euro zone economy, strengthening the view among some
investors that the European Central Bank will further ease its
monetary policy.
Euro zone shares extended gains, with the FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares up 2 percent. Wall Street
was on track for a third session of gains as strong earnings
from a variety of sectors improved sentiment.
The euro fell as low as $1.2971 and could break
decisively out of the $1.30 to $1.32 range that has held for the
past couple of weeks. It was last down 0.7 percent on the day at
$1.2978.
The latest Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMIs) for the euro
area showed business activity in Germany shrank for the first
time in five months in April, while a broader gauge of the wider
17-nation zone showed the region still mired in recession.
The report also helped the yen to move higher and drove the
commodity-linked Australian dollar to a six-week low against the
U.S. dollar.
"Given the deteriorating fundamentals in the euro zone, the
prospect of (an ECB rate cut) has certainly increased," said
Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy, at BK Asset
Management in New York.
"A rate cut would be the quickest and least expensive policy
course."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 120.37
points, or 0.83 percent, at 14,687.54. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 11.45 points, or 0.73 percent, at 1,573.95.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 30.95 points, or 0.96
percent, at 3,264.50.
Among top gainers on Wall Street, Netflix Inc
impressed investors with solid subscriber growth and
better-than-expected profits in the first quarter. The stock was
up 23 percent at $214.90.
In Treasuries, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
was unchanged with the yield at 1.6945 percent.
CHINA FEARS
The economic headwinds from China had earlier hit Asian
shares, sending MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan down 0.3 percent. Chinese shares
posted their worst daily loss in nearly a month.
MSCI's world equity index, which is heavily
weighted toward U.S. shares, was up 0.8 percent.
Adding concerns about growth in Asia, the flash HSBC
Purchasing Managers' Index for China in April fell to 50.5 in
April from 51.6 in March. But was still stronger than February's
reading of 50.4.
The HSBC report on China, its first economic indicator for
the second quarter following weaker-than-expected growth in
first-quarter gross domestic product, weighed heavily on
commodity markets worried about the outlook for future demand.
Brent crude oil fell towards $99 a barrel on concerns about
the outlook for fuel demand.
"China and German data disappointed, so it's not a big
surprise that oil comes off, and the technical picture points to
another push lower," said SEB analyst Bjarne Schieldrop.
June Brent crude was down $1.22 to $99.17 a barrel
while U.S. crude for June delivery was down $1.10 at
$88.09.
Gold dropped around 1 percent to $1,415 an ounce on
the growth concerns and was also hit by reports that investors
in exchange-traded funds are continuing to liquidate positions.
Gold has recovered some ground after last week's tumble, but
ETF selling sums up weakening confidence in the metal.