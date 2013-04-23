GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally, euro dips on ECB rate cut speculation

* Wall St rises on strong earnings * European shares post biggest one-day gain in 7 months * Euro dips against dollar after weak German PMI data * Commodities slip as China data adds to demand concerns By Angela Moon NEW YORK, April 23 Global equity markets rose on Tuesday, as Wall Street shares surged on strong corporate earnings and European shares posted their biggest one-day gain in seven months, while the euro hit a two-week low against the dollar after weak German data sparked speculation the European Central Bank could cut interest rates. On Wall Street, the major indexes jumped more than 1 percent and were on track for a third straight day of gains on strong earnings from insurer Travelers Cos Inc and others, though investors said recent volatility was likely to return. The euro fell as low as $1.2971 and could break decisively out of the $1.30 to $1.32 range that has held for the past couple of weeks. It was last down 0.7 percent on the day at $1.2978. The latest Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMIs) for the euro zone raised concerns about the economic health of the region, with business activity in Germany -- the region's biggest economy -- contracting for the first time in five months in April. A broader gauge of the wider 17-nation zone showed the region still mired in recession. Adding to concerns about Asia, growth in China's vast factory sector dipped in April as new export orders shrank, suggesting the world's second-largest economy still faces formidable global headwinds into the second quarter. These reports also helped the yen move higher and drove the commodity-linked Australian dollar to a six-week low against the U.S. dollar. "Given the deteriorating fundamentals in the euro zone, the prospect of (an ECB rate cut) has certainly increased," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. "A rate cut would be the quickest and least expensive policy course." Among top gainers on Wall Street, shares of Netflix Inc rallied 23 percent to $214.90, after the video subscription service reported solid subscriber growth and better-than-expected profits in the first quarter. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 142.96 points, or 0.98 percent, at 14,710.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 15.96 points, or 1.02 percent, at 1,578.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 39.00 points, or 1.21 percent, at 3,272.56. The CBOE Volatility index, a measure of investor anxiety, fell 6.3 percent, though it was coming off a jump of 24 percent last week. "Equity gains have been getting progressively smaller, so it doesn't really feel like a robust rotation into the market at this stage," said Jeff Morris, head of U.S. equities at Standard Life Investments in Boston. Europe's top share index closed up 2.4 percent, the biggest daily rise since early August, buoyed by strong earnings and the expectations of a rate cut by the European Central Bank. The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally finished at 1,182.49 points. In Treasuries, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 3/32 in price, with the yield at 1.7048 percent. CHINA FEARS The economic headwinds from China earlier hit Asian shares, driving MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.4 percent. Chinese shares posted their worst daily loss in nearly a month. MSCI's world equity index, which is heavily weighted toward U.S. shares, was up 1 percent. Adding to concerns about growth in Asia, the flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for China in April fell to 50.5 in April from 51.6 in March. The reading was still stronger than February's reading of 50.4. The HSBC report on China, its first economic indicator for the second quarter following weaker-than-expected growth in first-quarter gross domestic product, weighed heavily on commodity markets worried about the outlook for future demand. Brent crude oil fell toward $99 a barrel on concerns about the outlook for fuel demand. June Brent crude was down $1.22 to $99.17 a barrel while U.S. crude for June delivery was down $1.10 at $88.09. Gold fell around 1 percent on Tuesday after the outflow from the biggest gold exchange-traded fund accelerated, investors shifted toward other assets like equities, and the stronger dollar put pressure on prices. Gold fell 1.4 percent to a session low of $1,405.44 an ounce and was seen at $1,408.81 by 1445 GMT, still down 1.1 percent. Gold has dropped around 15 percent this year.