GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar falls against the yen; bond yields decline

* U.S. stocks mostly lower after disappointing U.S. GDP
* Oil falls back around $103
* Bank of Japan confirms commitment to bold policy
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, April 26 The U.S. dollar tumbled
against the yen on Friday after the Bank of Japan left its
monetary policy unchanged, while benchmark U.S. bond yields fell
to near 4-1/2-month lows after the U.S. economy grew less than
expected in the first quarter.
The disappointing growth rate spurred concerns about a tepid
outlook for the United States, which along with recent concerns
that China's growth is slowing, also hit the price of oil. Brent
crude dipped below $103 a barrel after rising $3 in the past two
sessions.
China and the United States are the world's two largest oil
consumers.
The BoJ held off from announcing new monetary policy on
Friday, which was not unexpected, but board members suggested
inflation may still fall short of the central bank's target for
some time. The outlook on inflation in the bank's semi-annual
economic report highlighted concerns that the BoJ has an
unrealistic goal in its battle to end 15 years of
deflation.
The BoJ's announcement in early April of plans for $1.4
trillion in new monetary stimulus triggered a sharp selloff in
the yen. However, traders said market expectations for ongoing
weakness in the yen had come too far, too quickly. Recent
lackluster U.S. data has added to dollar selling, which
accelerated on Friday.
"The selling started to feed on itself, and everyone started
to jump on the selling bandwagon," said Charles St-Arnaud,
foreign exchange strategist at Nomura Securities in New York.
The dollar fell as low 97.54 yen and was recently
down 1.4 percent at 97.88.
U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 2.5 percent annual
rate in the first quarter. While that was a jump from the tepid
growth seen in the final quarter of last year, it disappointed
expectations for a 3 percent pace.
The declines on Wall Street lifted bond prices, with 30-year
Treasuries up nearly 1 point at 105-08/32 to yield 2.862
percent.
The benchmark 10-year note's yield fell to 1.665 percent,
just a shade higher than the low of 1.643 percent reached
earlier in the week.
The data could raise doubts about the ability of the economy
to absorb government spending cuts and higher taxes and may fuel
speculation of the possibility of more Federal Reserve measures
to boost growth, or at least keep the Fed's current stimulus
plans in place.
Wall Street was lower by midday following the economic data.
If losses are maintained for the day, the S&P 500 would snap a
five-day winning streak.
"What we are going to do is just average the fourth quarter
and the first quarter and take a look and see the economy is
growing way underneath its potential growth rate," said John
Canally, investment strategist and economist for LPL Financial
in Boston.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged down 8.49
points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,692.31. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index slipped 6.76 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,578.40.
The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 19.56 points, or 0.59
percent, to 3,270.43.
Investors in European equities were also taking a breather
after five days of gains. Europe's top shares on the
FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 0.35 percent, and world
shares were off 0.3 percent.
A growing belief that the European Central Bank will react
to the recent deterioration in the euro zone's economy by
cutting interest rates next Thursday helped European stocks rise
this week, pushed the euro to a three-week low and contributed
to a fall in bond yields.
A gloomy new set of surveys from the ECB further supported
those rate cut calls, as they underscored the slowdown in
lending and the difficulties companies in the bloc are facing to
get credit.
Brent fell $1.09 to $102.32 a barrel, while U.S.
crude was down $1.42 at $92.22.