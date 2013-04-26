GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar falls against the yen; bond yields decline

* Dollar drops against the yen as BoJ holds steady
* U.S. stocks mostly lower after disappointing U.S. GDP
* Brent crude falls to around $103 a barrel
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, April 26 The U.S. dollar tumbled
against the yen on Friday after the Bank of Japan left its
monetary policy unchanged, while benchmark U.S. bond yields fell
to near 4-1/2-month lows after the U.S. economy grew less than
expected in the first quarter.
The disappointing growth rate spurred concerns about a tepid
outlook for the United States, which along with recent concerns
that China's growth is slowing, also hit the price of oil. Brent
crude fell to around $103 a barrel after rising $3 in the past
two sessions.
China and the United States are the world's two largest oil
consumers.
The BoJ held off from announcing new monetary policy on
Friday, which was not unexpected, but board members suggested
inflation may still fall short of the central bank's target for
some time. The outlook on inflation in the bank's semi-annual
economic report highlighted concerns that the BoJ has an
unrealistic goal in its battle to end 15 years of
deflation.
The BoJ's announcement in early April of plans for $1.4
trillion in new monetary stimulus triggered a sharp selloff in
the yen. However, traders said market expectations for ongoing
weakness in the yen had come too far, too quickly. Recent
lackluster U.S. data has added to dollar selling, which
accelerated on Friday.
"The selling started to feed on itself, and everyone started
to jump on the selling bandwagon," said Charles St-Arnaud,
foreign exchange strategist at Nomura Securities in New York.
The dollar fell as low 97.54 yen and was recently
down 1.2 percent at 98.09.
U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 2.5 percent annual
rate in the first quarter. While that was a jump from the tepid
growth seen in the final quarter of last year, it disappointed
expectations for a 3 percent pace.
The data and declines on Wall Street lifted bond prices,
with 30-year Treasuries up 27/32 at 105-07/32 to yield 2.863
percent.
The benchmark 10-year note's yield fell to 1.669 percent,
just a shade higher than the low of 1.643 percent reached
earlier in the week.
"The thoughts about slower growth and disinflation have been
mostly priced at these levels," said Mike Cullinane, head of
Treasuries trading at D.A. Davidson in St. Petersburg, Florida.
"If we were to see another month of weak data, we could see
yields grind lower."
The data could raise doubts about the ability of the economy
to absorb government spending cuts and higher taxes and may fuel
speculation of the possibility of more Federal Reserve measures
to boost growth, or at least keep the Fed's current stimulus
plans in place.
Wall Street was slightly lower by mid-afternoon, putting the
S&P 500 on track to snap a five-day winning streak. A drop in
Amazon.com also weighed on the market after the
Internet retailer gave a disappointing outlook, sending its
shares down nearly 7 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 18.68
points, or 0.13 percent, at 14,719.48. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index slipped 2.47 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,582.69.
The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 10.55 points, or 0.32
percent, to 3,279.44.
"The moderate move to the downside isn't out of line with
the GDP data as light as it was," said Steve Sosnick,
equity-risk manager at Timber Hill/Interactive Brokers Group in
Greenwich, Connecticut. "It wasn't so great, but not bad enough
to derail the freight train the market has been on."
Investors in European equities were also taking a breather
after five days of gains. Europe's top shares on the
FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 0.4 percent, and world
shares were off 0.2 percent.
A growing belief that the European Central Bank will react
to the recent deterioration in the euro zone's economy by
cutting interest rates next Thursday helped European stocks rise
this week, pushed the euro to a three-week low and contributed
to a fall in bond yields.
A gloomy new set of surveys from the ECB further supported
those rate cut calls, as they underscored the slowdown in
lending and the difficulties companies in the bloc are facing to
get credit.
Brent fell 12 cents to $103.29 a barrel, while U.S.
crude was down 42 cents at $93.22.