GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rise on progress in Italy; S&P 500 at record

* World shares gain 0.7 percent; S&P 500 closes at record
high
* Euro firms against dollar on Italian government formation
* Both Fed and ECB hold policy meetings this week
* Oil, gold edge higher
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 29 World stock indexes and the
euro advanced on Monday as the formation of a new government in
Italy eased uncertainty about the political future of the
country, the third-largest economy in the euro zone, while the
S&P 500 closed at a record high.
The gains on Friday extended the S&P 500's recent rally,
bringing the index's increase for the year-to-date to 11.8
percent.
Expectations of more easy money from the U.S. Federal
Reserve and the European Central Bank, which would offset the
risk of future disappointment over global economic recovery,
also boosted stocks.
Recent signs of weak U.S. growth have raised expectations
the Fed will keep its pace of bond buying unchanged at $85
billion a month at its two-day policy meeting beginning on
Tuesday, while the ECB is widely expected to announce an
interest rate cut when it meets on Thursday.
"After the election there was a lot of uncertainty about
whether Italy could form a government, so now there is not only
a great deal of relief over that, but also expectations for
additional monetary policies from the ECB," said Alec Young,
global equity strategist at S&P Equity Research in New York.
Investors welcomed the formation of a broad coalition
government in Italy under new Prime Minister Enrico Letta, two
months after inconclusive general elections, though investors
remain cautious over how long the new growth-focused government
will survive.
The resolution of Italy's political stalemate helped bring
its five- and 10-year borrowing costs down to their lowest level
since October 2010 at a bond sale on Monday, while yields on
10-year debt in the secondary market fell 13 basis points to
3.93 percent.
MSCI's world equity index was up 0.7
percent, while the broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of
top European shares closed up 0.5 percent, led higher by Milan's
FTSE MIB, which rose 2.2 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 106.20 points, or 0.72 percent, at 14,818.75. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 11.37 points, or 0.72 percent, at
1,593.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 27.76
points, or 0.85 percent, at 3,307.02.
The S&P 500 surpassed its previous record close set earlier
this month.
Housing data also helped U.S. stocks. Signed contracts to
purchase previously owned U.S. homes rose in March as the
housing market continued to pick up pace this year.
Growth-oriented stocks like energy and technology led the
way higher. The Fed's stimulus measures have helped U.S. stocks
rally for much of this year.
U.S. Treasury benchmark note yields held near four-month
lows, with trading volumes light ahead of the central bank
meetings and the U.S. Labor Department's highly anticipated
monthly jobs report on Friday.
The 10-year Treasuries were flat in price to
yield 1.67 percent. The yields have dropped from as high as 2.05
percent on March 8.
The euro was up 0.51 percent at $1.3093, with hedge
funds cited among key buyers. It peaked at $1.3115, the highest
since April 19.
Some analysts say the euro could weaken should the ECB cut
its main interest rate by 25 basis points, from 0.75 percent
currently, when it meets on Thursday; a rate cut would erode the
euro's interest rate advantage over the dollar and yen.
"The euro would likely weaken somewhat on that, but the
overall move will be muted," said John Doyle, currency
strategist at Tempus Consulting in Washington, D.C. "The
expectation is starting to get priced in."
A Reuters poll of 76 economists last Thursday showed only a
narrow majority of 43 expected a 25-basis-point cut at this
week's ECB policy meeting, which would take the bank's
refinancing rate to a record low of 0.5 percent.
OIL, GOLD CLIMB
A weaker dollar helped drive gains in both U.S. crude oil
prices and gold.
U.S. light crude rose $1.50 to settle at $94.50.
Brent crude settled up 65 cents at $103.81 a barrel,
after making its biggest weekly gain since November last week.
U.S. gold futures were up 0.8 percent to $1,465.30
an ounce.