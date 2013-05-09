GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip off multi-year highs, U.S. dollar up

* Upbeat economic data, central banks support shares

* UK central bank leaves policy unchanged as expected

* Oil dips on ample supplies

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, May 9 A measure of stocks around the world dipped after setting a fresh 5-year high on Thursday and the U.S. dollar strengthened in the wake of better-than-expected job market data.

Investors took profits in major global equity markets, but relatively upbeat economic data and ongoing support from central banks kept equities near multi-year highs.

U.S. stocks edged lower despite data showing claims for unemployment insurance fell to a five-year low in the latest week, with Wall Street coming off a sustained rally that has taken the S&P 500 to record closing highs for five straight sessions.

Pullbacks have been short and shallow despite recurring calls for a correction in U.S. equities. Globally, the expectation of continued accommodative monetary policy from central banks has continued to give stocks support.

Britain's central bank bucked a recent trend and held off from easing its policy any further after a string of improving economic numbers pointed to a pick up in growth during the second quarter.

The U.S. jobs data "is more fuel to send shares higher," said Todd Schoenberger, managing partner at LandColt Capital in New York.

"While we may get a pullback at these levels, that would make for an excellent entry point for investors. There are no major headwinds out there right now, and stocks should continue their upward pattern."

In morning trading in new York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.69 points or 0.16 percent, to 15,080.43, the S&P 500 lost 5.31 points or 0.33 percent, to 1,627.38 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.06 points or 0.27 percent, to 3,404.21.

Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was little changed from a near five-year high, down 0.2 percent. Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE 100 were slightly lower.

The MSCI world index, which tracks stocks in 45 countries, was down 0.5 percent after earlier hitting its highest level since June 2008.

GREENBACK UP ON DATA

The U.S. dollar strengthened against the euro and yen as demand for the U.S. currency increased broadly in the wake of better-than-expected initial jobless claims.

The euro hit session lows at $1.3085 after earlier hitting a high of $1.3177.

The euro was also pressured by slightly softer than expected demand at a Spanish debt auction, while Spanish government bond yields rose on talk the country was planning another deal in the near future.

Against the yen, the dollar turned higher to touch the day's peaks of 99.40 yen. It was last at 99.23 yen, up 0.2 percent on the day.

Oil prices dipped on a combination of weaker demand and rising supplies.

U.S. oil lost 80 cents to $95.82 while Brent crude fell 50 cents to $103.84 per barrel. The benchmark has slipped from a one-month high of $105.94 touched on Tuesday after Israeli air strikes on Syria over the weekend stoked supply fears.

"Oil supply is improving and demand growth is not as rapid as expected," said Abhishek Deshpande, oil analyst at French bank Natixis.

Saudi Arabia increased crude oil output by 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 9.3 million bpd in April, industry sources said this week, adding to an already well-supplied global market.

"More Saudi oil puts a cap on oil prices," Deshpande said.

Spanish bond yields rose on speculation Madrid may be planning another bond sale after borrowing costs fell at Thursday's auction of just over 4.5 billion euros of new debt.

The country's 10-year bond yields were 9 basis points higher at 4.20 percent, and have moved away from the 2-1/2 year lows of 3.95 percent touched last week when the ECB cut rates and said it would consider further policy easing.

The benchmark 10-year note yield rose above 1.8 percent for the first time in almost a month.

Gold prices fell after the strong U.S. jobs data, with spot gold down 0.5 percent to $1,465.96. The metal had gained 1.4 percent in the previous session, its biggest one-day rise in two weeks.