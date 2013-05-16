GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips on weak U.S. data, stocks flat

* Dollar retreats from gains against euro and yen
* Equity markets decline on soft housing, labor data
* Bond prices rise on data, but Brent oil falls
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 16 Global equity markets traded
mostly flat and the dollar fell against the euro on Thursday
after reports on U.S. housing, labor and regional business
conditions pointed to soft spots in the American economy.
Factory activity contracted in the mid-Atlantic region in
May, ground-breaking at home construction sites tumbled in April
and new claims for jobless benefits spiked last week, according
to three separate reports.
Coupled with soft underlying inflation, the data suggests
weak demand as the U.S. economy entered the second quarter and
it curbed expectations the Federal Reserve will scale back its
asset-buying program that has bolstered the equity market.
Ground-breaking for new U.S. homes plummeted more than
expected in April, the Commerce Department said, while the
Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said its index of business
conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region fell last month.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits climbed last week at the fastest pace in six months,
the Labor Department said, confounding analysts' expectations
for a more modest increase.
"The dollar was on an uptrend headed into today's number,
mostly due to an optimistic view of the U.S. economy," said
Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
"The Fed has fallen short of its mandate on jobs and
inflation, so the data highlights the need for further
accommodation," he said.
The dollar fell for the first time in six sessions against
the euro, which rose 0.09 percent against the dollar to
trade near $1.2898.
Major equity indexes traded near break-even, trimming
earlier losses, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq index was higher.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 13.48 points,
or 0.09 percent, at 15,289.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 0.38 point, or 0.02 percent, at 1,659.16. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 10.09 points, or 0.29
percent, at 3,481.70.
MSCI's world equity index rose 0.05 percent,
while the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of top European
shares slid 0.07 percent to close at a provisional 1,244.78.
U.S. Treasuries prices advanced after the U.S. data raised
worries about the economy and underscored the absence of price
pressures.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
18/32 in price to yield 1.8757 percent.
Oil prices rose but Brent oil futures remained below $104 a
barrel as the soft U.S. economic data added to a bearish outlook
on demand.
Brent rose 12 cents to $103.80 a barrel, while U.S.
oil gained 92 cents to $95.22.