GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar soars, stocks gain amid talk of Fed QE exit

* Fed's Williams: stimulus reduction could start this summer * U.S. consumer sentiment rises to nearly 6-year high * U.S. dollar index hits nearly 3-year high * U.S. Treasuries prices fall further after sentiment data By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, May 17 The dollar soared on Friday against major currencies and global equity indexes gained on growing speculation that the Federal Reserve could soon begin to rein in its asset-buying program and after data showed U.S. consumer sentiment hit an almost six-year high. Wall Street stocks advanced, with the benchmark S&P 500 rebounding from its worst decline in nearly three weeks. European equity indexes climbed, helped by a rally in car makers' shares, which rose on signs of a revival in domestic sales. Stocks on both sides of the Atlantic were boosted after a survey of U.S. consumer sentiment in early May rose more than economists had expected, with more Americans giving favorable views about their financial and economic prospects, particularly among upper income households. In a separate report by an industry group, a gauge of future economic activity also suggested the expected slowdown will be temporary, with the index rising in April to a near five-year high. The two reports were encouraging after a raft of data on Thursday had suggested broader U.S. growth is cooling. The dollar's strength was largely attributed to the euro, which fell to a six-week low on talk the European Central Bank could introduce negative deposit rates, a move that effectively would make banks pay to park their cash overnight with the ECB. The ECB had no immediate comment. The dollar index, which measures its value against a basket of six major currencies, rose to 84.371, its highest level in nearly three years. Around midday in New York, the dollar index was up 0.8 percent at 84.255. The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.2830, while the dollar hit a 4-1/2-year high versus the Japanese yen, up 0.66 percent at 102.91. "The consumer sentiment report fed into the story of the U.S. outperforming other countries," said Sebastien Galy, FX strategist at Societe Generale in New York. "Markets want to be long the dollar and there is a snowball effect going on," he said. "Markets are also desperate for trends, and once they identify one they forge ahead." A measure of global equity activity, MSCI's all-country world stock index, dipped 0.02 percent, pulled lower by emerging markets. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.91 points, or 0.36 percent, at 15,288.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.13 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,657.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.72 points, or 0.42 percent, at 3,479.96. Among other indexes, the Russell 2000 index of small- and mid-cap stocks, was up 6.73 points, or 0.68 percent, at 992.07. The FTSEurofirst-300 index of European shares bounced off session lows to rise 0.22 percent to close at 1,248.18, a five-year closing high. The index was up 1.3 percent for the week, marking a fourth straight week of gains. In London, the FTSE-100 index gained 0.53 percent to 6,723.06. Gold fell for a seventh straight session, its longest losing streak in four years, driven by speculation that the Fed may soon ease its asset-purchase program. Spot gold prices lost $21.10 to $1,364.50 an ounce. U.S. stocks and gold prices fell on Thursday, while the dollar rose following comments from John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, that the Fed could begin easing up on stimulus this summer. Prices for U.S. Treasuries added to losses after the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment rose to 83.7 in early May from 76.4 last month, topping economists' expectations for 78. The May reading was the highest level since July 2007. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 20/32 in price to yield 1.9471 percent. In Europe, German Bunds hit one-week highs, with traders citing talk that the ECB was checking with some banks on whether they were ready for a potential cut in its deposit rate to below zero. German Bund futures rose as much as 43 ticks on the day to 145.74, before paring gains to trade 9 ticks lower. Oil pared gains on concern about the strength of global demand. Brent crude rose 66 cents to $104.44 a barrel. U.S. crude futures rose 8 cents to $95.96 a barrel.