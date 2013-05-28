GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, yen falls on central bank promises

* Wall Street opens higher
* Dollar up 1 pct vs yen after Nikkei rebound
* ECB, Bank of Japan reaffirm support
* Oil prices surge on stock rally, Middle East tension
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, May 28 World stock markets rallied
sharply on Tuesday, seizing on clear pledges of monetary policy
support from Japanese and European central banks, sending the
yen lower and pushing benchmark U.S. bond yields to levels not
seen in more than a year.
Wall Street jumped in morning trading, with major averages
gaining more than 1 percent, as U.S. investors also responded
positively to strong figures on consumer confidence and housing
prices. Oil prices rose, while gold fell modestly.
Heightened expectations the U.S. central bank could soon
taper its stimulus program last week had caused turbulence
across markets, leaving it to central banks in Japan and Europe
to reassure investors their accommodative monetary policies
would remain in place.
On Monday, when U.S. markets were closed for the Memorial
Day holiday, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said the
policy would stay as long as necessary. On Tuesday, BOJ board
member Ryuzo Miyao said it was vital to keep long- and
short-term interest rates stable.
"Investors want to make sure that everyone is in the same
boat, since monetary policy has been the mother's milk of the
rally so far this year and there was some concern that policy
would be changed or amended," said Paul Nolte, managing director
at Dearborn Partners in Chicago.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 170.22
points, or 1.11 percent, at 15,473.32. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 20.02 points, or 1.21 percent, at 1,669.62.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 46.86 points, or 1.35
percent, at 3,506.00.
The rush to stocks weighed on safe-haven U.S. debt, sending
prices down and yields up ahead of a $35 billion Treasury
auction of two-year notes, the start of $99 billion in new
coupon-bearing supply this week.
Treasuries yields have jumped since Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank may
decide to pull back on its bond purchases in the coming few Fed
policy meetings if data show the economy is gaining steam.
Ten-year notes were last down 27/32 in price to
yield 2.11 percent, up from 2.01 percent on Friday. That marks a
high not seen since April 6, 2012.
In the latest economic data, U.S. consumer confidence jumped
far more than expected in May, climbing to 76.2 from a revised
69 in the previous month. U.S. home prices rose 1.1 percent in
March, according to the latest S&P/Case Shiller data.
"The strength of the stock markets internationally and in
the U.S. is putting Treasuries under pressure," said Lou Brien,
market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
The yen tumbled as comments from central bankers sent
investors flocking into riskier, higher-yielding trades funded
by cheap borrowing in the Japanese currency.
Japan's Nikkei stock average rose 1.2 percent while
European and U.S. shares climbed, reversing last week's losses.
The euro rose 1.1 percent to 131.83 yen, pulling
away from Thursday's trough of 129.94 yen, according to Reuters
data. Against the dollar, the euro dipped 0.1 percent to
$1.2912, paring losses after an Italian bond auction saw its
debt costs slip to their lowest level since the euro came into
existence in 1999.
The safe-haven Swiss franc fell, with the dollar up 0.6
percent at 0.9691 franc and the euro up 0.5 percent at
1.2516 francs. Currencies such as the yen and the
Swiss franc, which rose sharply last week after a recent
sell-off in stock markets, typically gain in times of financial
uncertainty.
The dollar index was up 0.1 percent, while European
stocks traded near recent multi-year highs.
Gold slipped around one percent as investors in
bullion-backed funds (ETFs) were discouraged by a rising dollar
and firmer stock markets. Dealers noted U.S. 10-year treasury
yields above 2 percent and tame inflation
expectations as negative factors for the market as bullion has
no interest rate.
Spot gold fell 1.1 percent to $1,378.89 an ounce by
1200 GMT. It is down around 18 percent for the year.
U.S. gold fell 0.6 percent to $1,377.90 an ounce.
Silver was down 1.4 percent to $22.31 an ounce and
palladium dropped 1.1 percent to $727.72 an ounce.
Platinum was flat at $1,447.49 an ounce.
Brent crude oil rose more than $2 per barrel on rising
Middle East risk and as stocks rallied. Buoyant investor
sentiment outweighed worries over ample oil supplies and concern
over fuel demand as global economic growth remained tepid.
Brent crude oil for July rose $2.00 to $104.62 per
barrel while U.S. crude rose $1.60 to $95.75 per barrel.
Equity markets around the world hit their highest levels in
many years this month due to the cheap funding from the Fed and
other central banks. But comments by Fed chairman Ben Bernanke
suggesting a U.S. recovery could bring a shift in policy have
made investors question prospects for further gains.
The question is being asked most about the Japanese market,
where the Nikkei stock index had reached a 5-1/2-year high
before dropping 7.3 percent last Thursday - its largest one-day
loss since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
The Nikkei steadied on Tuesday, ending 1.2 percent
higher after long-serving board member Ryuzo Miyao said the Bank
of Japan would fine-tune market operations to ensure its
unprecedented easing campaign is not derailed.
In Europe, the broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index was
up 1.25 percent by midday, its best day in a month.
MSCI's world equity index had risen 0.4
percent by mid-morning, reversing four days of losses.